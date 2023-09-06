Highlights Danny Batth has joined Norwich City from Sunderland, ready for a new challenge.

The signing is seen as a good move for Norwich given the circumstances, as Batth brings experience and reliability.

The international break will give Batth time to settle and adapt to his new team before facing Stoke City next.

Danny Batth has revealed he is ready for a ‘new challenge’ after swapping Sunderland for Norwich City on Deadline Day.

Norwich complete signing of Danny Batth from Sunderland

A productive summer saw the Canaries conduct the majority of their business early on, with the strong start to the season suggesting David Wagner’s side are in a good place.

However, a surprise late move from Nottingham Forest to sign Andrew Omobamidele forced the Yellows to make one more signing prior to the 11pm deadline last week. And, after swift work from all parties, it was confirmed that Batth had signed at Carrow Road.

The 32-year-old has agreed an initial one-year contract in Norfolk, and he will provide cover for Ben Gibson and Shane Duffy at first, with the experienced duo having been integral to Norwich’s positive start, which has seen them collect ten points from five games.

Danny Batth sends Norwich message

After what has no doubt been a frantic few days for Batth, the former Wolves man took to Twitter to send a message to his new supporters on Wednesday.

“New Challenge. Time to work.”

As mentioned, Batth will face a battle to get into the XI, but his experience and know-how means he is another reliable performer that Wagner has to call on over what is sure to be a demanding campaign as the Canaries hope to push for promotion.

Is this a good signing for Norwich?

Following on from that, this does seem like an outstanding bit of business from Norwich given the circumstances.

Omobamidele’s exit came somewhat out of the blue, and it was so late in the window, which restricted what Norwich could do in terms of finding a replacement. But, in Batth they have got someone who has hundreds of games experience at this level.

Crucially, he is coming on the back of a fine season at Sunderland. He was integral to their play-off push, and his absence during the semi-final against Luton was a key reason in their defeat, as they struggled to deal with the physicality of the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

What next for Norwich?

The international break has come at a good time for Batth, as it gives him time to make the transition to Norwich.

He will now have ten days or so to meet the majority of his new teammates, to get an understanding of what Wagner wants from him, and to settle. Of course, he will need more time to adapt, but it’s more beneficial than being thrown into a game straight away.

Ultimately, it’s then on Batth to do all he can to break up what has been a positive partnership between Duffy and Gibson, but that’s a challenge he will relish.

The defeat at Rotherham last time out was a setback for Norwich, but Wagner will be pleased overall, and it’s now about getting back on track after the break.

Stoke City are next up for Norwich in the Championship, as they make the trip to Carrow Road on September 16.