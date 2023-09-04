Highlights Danny Batth has expressed gratitude to Sunderland and their fans in his farewell message.

He made the move to Norwich City during the latter stages of the window.

The financial aspect of letting Batth leave may be understandable, but his presence in the dressing room could have been valuable for the Black Cats' younger players.

Norwich City centre-back Danny Batth enjoyed every time he pulled on the red and white shirt for Sunderland, issuing a farewell message to the Black Cats' supporters on X.

The experienced defender was hugely impressive for the Wearside outfit last term but was ruled out of action during the latter stages of the season, something that arguably cost them a place in the play-off final.

They may have done well in the first leg of the semis, taking a 2-1 lead to Kenilworth Road, but they were always going to struggle in Bedfordshire without having the likes of Batth and Daniel Ballard at their disposal.

Despite his exceptional contributions during the previous campaign, Tony Mowbray's side have focused more on youth in the transfer market and have offloaded a couple of their more experienced players.

Lynden Gooch has finalised a switch to Stoke City - and Batth has moved on to Norwich City - coming in as a replacement for Andrew Omobamidele who sealed a switch to the Premier League during the latter stages of the summer window.

With Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis both arriving, it looked as though the writing was on the wall for Batth considering the previous speculation surrounding his future and the fact Mowbray has Ballard, Luke O'Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese who can all play in central defence.

What did Danny Batth say following his departure from Sunderland?

Considering the Black Cats were seemingly willing to let him leave, it could have been easy for Batth to have felt aggrieved.

But he had nothing but good things to say about his former side as he took to X yesterday evening to issue a goodbyes message to the Wearside outfit's fanbase.

The defender posted: "Thank you for the memories Sunderland.

"Enjoyed every moment pulling on the red & white shirt and knowing what it means to represent this amazing club.

"The support I have received since I joined has been phenomenal. Thank you."

Will Sunderland regret letting Danny Batth go?

Batth wouldn't have been sold on for a huge amount in the future and it could be argued that his presence could have stopped younger players from playing regularly.

Financially, that isn't ideal for the Wearside outfit because they won't be able to sell these young first-teamers on for considerable amounts in the future if they don't play and develop.

With this in mind, the decision to let Batth leave could be a good one, but the defender would have been a great asset to have had in the dressing room among their young players.

Although the Black Cats do have the likes of Bradley Dack, Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard at their disposal, they could have benefitted from having Batth as a more experienced figure too.

You just fear the Wearside club's squad is slightly too inexperienced at this point, so the decision to part ways with Batth was probably the wrong one.

He probably wasn't on a huge wage at the Stadium of Light either - and it will be interesting to see how big of a miss he is this term as Mowbray's side adapts to life without the 32-year-old.