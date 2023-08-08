As a whole, the 2022/23 Championship campaign was a truly remarkable one for Sunderland.

Despite ultimately falling at the hurdle of the play-off semi-finals to Luton Town, the Mackems secured a top-six finish immediately after returning to the second-tier from League One, all the while deploying an enthralling brand of football and a progressive, sustainable philosophy from above to boot.

And few players enjoyed the season more than defender Danny Batth.

The 32-year-old emerged as a mainstay in Tony Mowbray's backline by racking up 40 league appearances in a season than even saw him scoop Sunderland's Player of the Year award, usurping the likes of Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke in the process.

Given the nature of the wing duo's performances at the Stadium of Light, that accolade speaks volumes towards just how well Batth fared for Sunderland, who will doubtlessly want to keep his services for yet another push towards the top end of the table this time around.

In that regard, though, their resolve has been tested this summer.

What's been said about Danny Batth's Sunderland exit?

At the start of July, Alan Nixon's Patreon report disclosed that divisional rivals Blackburn Rovers are interested in adding Batth to their ranks, and the transfer saga has not since gone away either.

With Batth's Sunderland future still very much in the air at this stage, here's a round-up of all the latest transfer news involving the defender ahead of the deadline at the end of this month.

Danny Batth sits out of Sunderland's opener against Ipswich Town

In a shock twist that had raised further alarm bells relating to the sheer uncertainty of Batth's future with the club, he was completely absent from Sunderland's opening fixture at home to Ipswich.

Sunderland ended up losing 2-1 to the newly-promoted visitors, as Dan Neil's strike late into the second half was not enough to restore parity after falling behind through goals from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst.

Despite Alan Nixon's claim that an ultimatum had been given for Batth to depart the club this summer following a contractual breakdown, Mackems boss Mowbray has insisted that the situation has not since changed and suggested that his absence from the Ipswich fixture was not due to an impending departure as previously reported.

Speaking to ChronicleLive following the defeat to Ipswich, Mowbray explained: "There's no change.

"He'll play on Tuesday night (against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup). Let's wait and see if the phone rings, let's see how it goes.

"I think at this moment we are going with (Dan) Ballard and (Luke) O'Nien [in central defence] and they look fine. It's just competition really."

Ashley Phillips leaves Blackburn Rovers

Over at Ewood Park, meanwhile, highly-rated defender Phillips has left for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old tallied 14 appearances for Blackburn before his switch to North London, although he likely would have had more of a part to play this season.

While Mowbray's update reiterates that Batth's situation still remains the same, Phillips' departure could well spark a domino effect before the window ends, as Blackburn will now be keen to - and will have money to - accelerate their pursuits of a new central defender.

So, it would be no surprise to see them ramp up their interest for Batth in the coming weeks.