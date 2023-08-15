Sunderland have had a far from ideal start to the new Championship season.

Two defeats from their two opening league games has them sitting in the bottom tier of the league table already.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been struggling with injury issues and an inability to complete their transfer business in time for the new term.

The club is still searching for a new forward, with an extra midfielder also being sought by the Wearside outfit.

The futures of some of their own players are also up in the air as the September 1 deadline looms.

What is the latest news surrounding Danny Batth’s Sunderland future?

One player that could yet depart the Stadium of Light is Danny Batth, with the experienced defender being linked with a move away from the club.

The 32-year-old made 40 appearances in the league last season, playing a crucial role in helping Mowbray’s side reach a sixth place finish in their first year back in the Championship.

But his departure from Sunderland could take place before the end of the month.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the future of Batth…

Batth’s situation is complicated by the fact that the defender’s contract is set to expire in a year's time, meaning he could be a free agent in 2024.

With no renewal looking likely at this time, this could be Sunderland’s chance to cash-in on the centre back and earn some money that can be reinvested back into the squad.

The Sunderland boss admitted that his only concern is what is happening out on the pitch, claiming that Batth will have to be a part of the squad if he remains at the club beyond the transfer deadline.

“I'm only really interested in what happens on the grass,” said Mowbray, via the Sunderland Echo.

“When we're playing Luton away, I would prefer Danny Batth right in the middle there, heading the ball out of the box.

“But if you get to an impasse where there isn't a new contract offer that's suitable, and we're seeing what else out there.

“As I've said, if there's no sale when the window shuts then they're here and part of it.”

Jon Dahl Tomasson seeks Batth

Blackburn Rovers are the club most closely linked with a move for the defender.

According to Alan Nixon, Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is keen to sign the player following the departure of Daniel Ayala during the summer.

However, the Dane has been met with some resistance from the Rovers board so it remains unclear whether the Lancashire club will be able to complete a move for Batth.

No agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs, meaning this deal could drag on for the next couple of weeks until the window shuts.

QPR interest in Batth

However, interest from QPR has also been reported.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are currently suffering from an injury crisis in defence and could use an extra body at the back to help alleviate the issue.

According to Alan Nixon, the 32-year-old could be an option for the London side as they look to bolster their options ahead of the 1 September deadline.