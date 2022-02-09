Danny Batth issues rallying call following Sunderland’s defeat to Cheltenham Town

Sunderland defender Danny Batth has admitted that the club’s players will need to step up the mark in their upcoming fixtures in order to repay the fans for the support that they have illustrated in recent fixtures.

The Black Cats were backed by over 5,000 fans at the University of Bolton Stadium last month as they slumped to a 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Trotters.

Lee Johnson’s tenure in charge was brought to an end by Sunderland’s hierarchy in the aftermath of the club’s clash with Bolton.

Still on the lookout for a new manager, the Black Cats registered an attendance of 38.395 last weekend as they were beaten by Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

Unable to deliver a response to this poor display in last night’s clash with Cheltenham Town, Sunderland missed out on the opportunity to move into the automatic promotion places.

Alex Pritchard’s strike was cancelled out by an effort from Robins midfielder Elliot Bonds before Alfie May netted a late winner for Michael Duff’s side.

Reflecting on his side’s recent dip in form, Batth has suggested that the club’s players now need to pick up their performance levels.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Batth said: “It’s a case of repaying the supporters for their incredible support.

“The support has been incredible so far despite the results.

“We have to dig deep, stand up and be counted, and repay that because we are so lucky and it’s a privilege to play for the club.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

“That is the reason I came here because I want to take the club in the right direction.

“We have to reflect, pull together as a group and come through the other end.”

The Verdict

Batth’s comments are spot on as Sunderland cannot afford to dwell on their recent defeats as doing so will have a detrimental impact on their hopes of securing promotion later this year.

The defender will be hoping to help the Black Cats push forward as a club by making improvements to his game as he is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.36 in League One.

Whilst Sunderland’s primary focus in the coming days will be to secure the services of a new manager, the club’s players will already be looking ahead to Saturday’s clash with AFC Wimbledon.

By securing a much-needed victory in this fixture, Sunderland may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the third-tier in the coming months.