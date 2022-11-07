Danny Batth hails impact of Sunderland man in recent weeks

Danny Batth has emerged as a regular starter for Sunderland during the early stages of this Championship campaign, with the 32-year-old starting all 19 of their league games thus far.

Batth has been deployed alongside the likes of Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese and Daniel Ballard, however, he is currently next to Bailey Wright, forming an experienced defensive duo.

The pair have now started the last three games together, with the Black Cats going on to concede a mere two goals in those matches.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live about his defensive partner after Saturday’s defeat at Cardiff, Batth said: “We obviously did well the back end of last season. You are going to get asked different questions in every game.

“I think me and Bails have got a good understanding, we communicate well, we are experienced both of us. You look at us from set pieces we had a few of our bigger players out, Bails adds that to the backline. Hopefully we will get more positive results.”

The verdict

Sunderland have some very strong defensive options when they have full availability, with the likes of Ballard and Alese providing a more athletic partner to Batth.

However, as Batth alludes to, the understanding that the experienced pair have, their physicality and their ability to read the game, all combine to form an excellent duo.

The Black Cats now have competition all across the pitch, something that will likely drive competition levels as the season progresses.

It will be interesting to see if the current pair are able to continue their partnership once Ballard and Alese return from injury, with it being likely that the injured duo will not be back for a while.