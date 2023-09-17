Danny Batth signed for Norwich City late on Deadline Day to give David Wagner a much-needed additional option at the back.

The experienced centre-half was the Canaries' final new addition of the transfer window, following the likes of Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey, Christian Fassnacht and Ui-jo Hwang through the door at Carrow Road.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

He joined from Sunderland, where he played 55 times in 18 months, however, is most famed for his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 32-year-old first emerged in the Black Country and rendered himself as a firm favourite for the Old Gold.

Batth was appointed as Kenny Jackett's vice-captain after the club were relegated to League One and started in all 46 outings as they were promoted back to the second tier at the first time of asking in 2013/14. The academy graduate's efforts earned him a spot in the PFA League One Team of the Season.

He was also present for Wolves' Championship triumph in 2017/18, playing 16 matches on the road to Premier League football. Batth left the club that summer, moving to Middlesbrough and then Stoke City.

He is yet to feature for his new employers, however, was included on the substitutes bench as Norwich dispatched Stoke in the latest round of fixtures.

How much is Danny Batth earning at Norwich City?

After completing the unexpected late switch to Norwich, Batth's new earnings are not currently specified on Capology. However, his weekly wage has been decreasing gradually over the last few seasons, so that trend may have continued.

They state that Stoke paid the defender £25,000 every week during the 2019/20 campaign, however, this then dropped to an estimated £20,000 the following year.

In the Northeast, Capology indicate that Batth's weekly salary dropped once more. He took home an estimated £12,500 when plying his trade with the Black Cats. His wage may stay within the same region at Norwich, however, it is more likely to have decreased due to his dwindling powers.

What is Danny Batth's predicted transfer value?

When trying to predict a footballer's transfer value, their age and current ability are the two main factors that need to be considered. At 32-years-old, and having just signed for a new club, it is hard to see another outfit forking out big money for the defender.

Batth would probably be worth somewhere between £500k and £1 million, at the moment, as he can still provide excellent cover at Championship level.

How long is Danny Batth's contract at Norwich City?

Norwich were smart when piecing together Batth's first contract with the club. They did not table a long-term deal, instead favouring a shorter one that contains an option to extend.

He penned an initial one-year contract, that has an option to be extended by 12 months that can be activated by the club. If triggered, this would see Batth remain with the Canaries until he is 34.