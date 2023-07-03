Sheffield Wednesday have taken an interest in Jess Thorup, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The Owls are currently on the prowl for a new manager but even though the season kicks off in a matter of weeks, Dejphon Chansiri is taking his time in his quest to appoint the right manager.

Who is Jess Thorup?

The 53-year-old has a decent amount of managerial experience and has managed in both Denmark and Belgium. First taking charge of Esbjerg, he then moved into Denmark's youth international setup before getting the opportunity to impress at Midtjylland.

He did enough with the latter to move to Belgian outfit Gent before enduring a brief at Genk. But he wanted to move back to Copenhagen and was granted that wish, spending a little under two years in the Danish capital.

Thorup has been out of work since last September though - and could potentially be willing to take control of the Owls to get back into management.

Who else is in the frame for the Sheffield Wednesday job?

Dean Smith has reportedly been in talks to take the top job - but whether he becomes the club's new boss remains to be seen.

Slaven Bilic has also been linked with the role - and may be keen to prove his worth following an unsuccessful spell at Watford - where he failed to guide the Hornets into the promotion mix.

Giuseppe Iachini is more of a left-field name along with Jess Thorup - but it seems as though owner Chansiri may be open to appointing a name that's unfamiliar to many Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

Should Sheffield Wednesday appoint Jess Thorup?

Thorup has a very decent managerial CV and with that, he probably wouldn't be a bad appointment at all.

In an ideal world, the Owls would still have Darren Moore at the helm because he had become accustomed to life at Hillsborough and managed to get the best from his players.

But Thorup, with the experience he has, could help to take the Owls to a different level and it will be interesting to see whether he can translate his success from elsewhere to England.

Many managers have come to England, put their stamp on a team and have been successful in the past, so there are no reasons why he can't succeed in South Yorkshire.

He will only have a limited amount of time to make an impact before the start of the season though.