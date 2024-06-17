Highlights Kalmar FF manager Henrik Jensen set to become Burnley's new assistant manager, moving quickly to bolster staff amid managerial hunt.

Jensen brings possession-based philosophy in past roles, aiming to align with Burnley's playing style under Kompany.

Owner Alan Pace focused on building a strong backing team to ensure Burnley's success, highlighting Jensen's potential fit.

Burnley are set to appoint Kalmar FF manager Henrik Jensen as the club's new assistant manager, per the Expressen.

The Clarets are still in the process of finding their Vincent Kompany successor as first team manager, with the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Carlos Corberan among those who've been linked with the vacant role.

But whilst that process is still being completed, the club don't appear to be waiting for their new boss to instill their own backroom staff, as owner Alan Pace looks to build the strongest possible team both on and off the pitch at Turf Moor next season.

Burnley close to appointing Henrik Jensen

According to a report from Swedish media outlet the Expressen, Kalmar FF manager Jensen is close to becoming Burnley's new assistant manager.

They report that after missing a training session with the club, they now understand the reason behind this is because the 39-year-old is ironing out a deal to make the switch to Turf Moor.

It is stated in the report that the only thing left to do is for Jensen to sign the contract, and if that goes along smoothly, the plan is to announce him in his new role shortly.

Beginning his managerial career back in 2011, Jensen actually received his first taste of management in women's football, managing Danish side Fortuna Hjorring.

Jensen received his first big break in 2021, when he was appointed as FC Midtjylland assistant manager, and from there he took on the role as caretaker manager of the current Danish champions.

He was handed his first full-time manager's role in December 2022, when he took charge of Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Kalmar FF.

His Kalmar side finished sixth in the Swedish top-flight in 2023, but a disappointing start to the 2024 campaign sees the club sitting in 15th place and in the relegation zone.

Jensen is an unknown quantity

Speaking during his first interview as Kalmar manager, Jensen was asked about the style of coach that he is, to which he said: "Meticulous, structured, someone who looks a lot at the game, the tactical part. That's where I start somewhere, then I'm clear and direct in my communication when it comes to football."

He also offered an insight into the style of football that we intended to implement, and it could offer a good explanation as to the reasoning behind Burnley's approach for him.

Jensen said: "I want to have as much control as possible in the matches. With and without ball. It is important. The goal is to build on the style of play that the club set. We must be a possession-driven team that takes the initiative with the ball and conducts a high defensive game."

Henrik Jensen Kalmar FF record (all comps), per Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Defeats 52 21 8 23

That possession-based philosophy is something that Burnley have built their model around in recent years too, as Kompany changed the more direct style of play seen for many a year, and implemented the ball-retention system that saw them ease to a Championship title.

Pace and the ownership group are clearly committed to continuing with this style of play, and Jensen appears to match that same vision for how the game is played.

It'll be a wait and see kind of appointment, but the early signs and research will tell you that the Dane clearly ticks a lot of the boxes Burnley are looking for, as they put together a coaching staff that it is hoped can guide the club back to the Premier League.