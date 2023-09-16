Highlights Kenny Dougall, Stendel's first signing, suffered a broken leg but still played over 100 games for Barnsley before joining Blackpool.

Callum Styles, signed from Bury, has made over 130 appearances for Barnsley and earned a chance to play for Hungary.

Jordan Williams, signed from Huddersfield, has made over 150 appearances, contributing goals and assists, for Barnsley.

Daniel Stendel's time as Barnsley manager did prove to be something of a reasonably successful one.

Appointed in June 2018, the German guided the Tykes to automatic promotion from League One to the Championship during his first season in charge of the club.

However, a tough start to life back in the second-tier saw Stendel sacked in October 2019, after a run of ten games without a win, with the club 23rd in the second-tier standings.

Despite that, the German remains a popular figure around Oakwell, and there was some considerable criticism of the club's board in the wake of his departure.

Here though, we're focusing on the earlier days of Stendel's time in charge of the club, with a look at the first five players he signed for Barnsley, and exactly what they are up to now.

Kenny Dougall

Stendel's first signing as Barnsley manager in the summer of 2018 was Kenny Dougall, who joined from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam on a two-year deal.

The midfielder's time at Barnsley was hampered by a broken leg he suffered late in his first season with the club, and he eventually made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes.

Released in the summer of 2020, the Australian international then joined Barnsley's current League One rivals Blackpool, who he still plays for now, having made well over 100 appearances for the Seasiders in total.

Callum Styles

Next to join Stendel's Barnsley side was midfielder Callum Styles, who was signed from Bury in August 2018, before being loaned back to his former club until January 2019.

The midfielder is still part of the Tykes' squad now, and while he was loaned to Millwall last season following Barnsley's relegation from the Championship, he is playing for the Yorkshire club in League One during the current campaign.

To date, Styles has made over 130 appearances in all competitions for Barnsley to date, with his exploits earning him a chance on the international stage with Hungary, who he is eligible to play for through his grandparents.

Jordan Williams

Williams is another player signed by Stendel for Barnsley, who is still on the books at Oakwell at this moment in time.

The right-back arrived at Oakwell just two days after Styles, signing from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee, and has since become a regular feature on the right-hand side of the Tykes' defence.

In total, Williams has now made over 150 appearances for Barnsley, contributing some useful goals and assists during that period.

Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow initially joined Barnsley on loan from Fulham in August 2018, a move that was made permanent in January 2019.

The attacker was a key player in their promotion campaign during his debut season at Oakwell, and for some time in the Championship as well. He eventually finished his Barnsley career with 52 goals in 157 appearances for the Tykes in all competitions.

He was then sold to Luton Town in the summer of 2022, and is now part of the Hatters squad that is competing for the very first time in the Premier League during the current campaign.

Mike-Steven Bahre

Like Woodrow, Bahre joined Barnsley on loan in August 2018, arriving from Hannover on a temporary basis.

He made 42 appearances during his first season at Oakwell as the Tykes were promoted, with his move being made permanent in May 2019. However, the midfielder managed just 27 appearances for the Tykes before being released by mutual consent in January 2021.

After two spells with another of his former loan clubs, Meppen, in the German third-tier, Bahre then joined Rhiendorf Altach in the Austrian top-flight back in December, where the 28-year-old now has a contract until the end of this season.