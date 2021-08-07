Daniel Pudil sends passionate Sheffield Wednesday message ahead of season opener

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil has taken to his personal Twitter account to issue a rallying cry to the Owls ahead of their League One opener against Charlton Athletic.

The Owls travel to Charlton aiming to get off to a strong start to the League One season and show that they can compete with the very best sides in the English third tier. A win at one of the sides that will be fancied to be in and around the top-six this campaign would be the right way for them to show they are ready to bounce back from their relegation last term.

Darren Moore’s side have made a number of positive signings in the last few weeks that has transformed the mood around Hillsborough ahead of their opening game against Charlton.

Lewis Gibson has become the latest player to arrive at the club on loan from Everton and he becomes the club’s 12th new arrival this summer. Those additions should all be able to prove to be effective players in the English third tier and should be strong performers for the Owls.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, Pudil, who is now playing for Viktoria Žižkov, wished the Owls good luck in their first league game at Charlton and issued a rallying cry to Moore’s side heading into the game.

Good luck to @swfc come one 🦉🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/jkypmIKe4h — Daniel Pudil 36 (@Pupik33) August 7, 2021

The verdict

Pudil remains a popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday after he played a crucial part in the Owls securing successive play-off finishes in the Championship in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns.

The defender clearly still has a real connection with the club and he is joining the rest of the supporters in getting behind Moore’s side ahead of their opening game against Charlton.

Moore has been able to unite the fan base over the summer and it seems as though there is a lot more positivity around the club than there has been for some time. The Owls’ transfer business seems to indicate a strong desire to earn promotion at the first time of asking and hopes have been raised that they can achieve that goal.

Pudil and the rest of the supporters will be watching on expectantly against Charlton and hoping that they can take the positive momentum from pre-season into their League One matches.