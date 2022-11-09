Daniel Podence, Matheus Nunes: All the latest Wolves team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Leeds

Wolves will be looking to end a poor run of form when they take on Leeds United at Molineux in the League Cup tonight.

Whilst Julen Lopetegui has been appointed as the new manager of the Premier League strugglers, he won’t take charge until Monday, meaning interim boss Steve Davis remains in the dugout this evening.

Given Wanderers’ worrying form in the league, David may have one eye on the tough game against leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

However, with Wolves having injury problems and a small squad, the reality is that he may pick a strong side as the team look for a much-needed confidence boost that a victory would provide.

One change will be enforced though, as Nelson Semedo serves a one-game ban following his red card in the defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday, with Jonny Otto sure to come in.

Pleasingly for Wolves, there were no other injury issues from that defeat. Attacking midfielder Daniel Podence was replaced at half-time but that was a tactical decision after Semedo’s dismissal.

There are doubts about Matheus Nunes’ availability though, with the summer signing having missed the weekend fixture due to a shoulder injury that he picked up in the 1-1 draw at Brentford ten days ago.

Speaking prior to the Brighton game, Davis admitted the midfielder would be a doubt for this game but Nunes has since shared an image on social media that indicated he was back in training.

Elsewhere, Toti Gomes has missed out recently through injury and he is a doubt, whilst the likes of Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kaladzic are among the long-term absentees.

Therefore, the interim boss doesn’t have much choice in terms of rotating the team ahead of the game, although Rayan Ait-Nouri and Adama Traore were two first-team options who started on the bench against Brighton and may now get a start.

