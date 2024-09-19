German businessman Daniel Loitz has warned any potential buyer to "do their homework" before negotiating with Reading owner Dai Yongge.

Taking to X to communicate with the Royals' fanbase, Loitz also claims that he previously submitted a £28.7m bid to try and purchase the club.

His interest in the club was reported by Sky Sports, and it seems as though he may have made a concrete bid to try and get a deal over the line for the League One side, who are in desperate need of a takeover.

Loitz has spoken out after Rob Couhig's takeover of the club collapsed, with this news being confirmed by the Berkshire side in a club statement yesterday.

This comes as a devastating blow to fans, who know that it may take quite a while for a new party to agree a deal and jump through all the necessary hoops to seal a takeover.

Although the club has claimed that it has enough money to last until a takeover is complete, many fans are nervous that those funds will dry up at some point.

Loans supplied by ex-Wycombe Wanderers Couhig and his company Redwood Holdings have helped to keep the Royals afloat in recent months - and now they are out of the race - a new deal needs to be agreed.

Reading FC's points deductions under Dai Yongge Season Number of points deducted 2021/22 6 2022/23 6 2023/24 6

Daniel Loitz's warning about Reading FC owner Dai Yongge

Many fans aren't expecting a takeover to happen this calendar year now - and some have real concerns about the club potentially going out of business.

For now though, there seems to be at least some financial stability, with the club confident that they have enough money to last throughout the remainder of Dai Yongge's tenure.

There have been major protests against Dai in the past year, with dissent against him ramping up in June 2023 after the Royals were charged by the EFL for missed payment of wages.

In total, they have had 18 points deducted in the past three years, and all of these punishments have come during Dai's stewardship.

The Royals' fanbase aren't the only ones who aren't complimentary about Dai.

Ex-interested buyer Loitz, taking to X, posted: "With all due respect. I do have the money and was even able to confirm my offer of £28.7 million via bank confirmation, but you can't do business with this man.

"This man has lost all touch with reality, at least with our European reality and the British gentlemen's way. That's exactly what I said back then. Hence what some people say.

"Anyone who gets involved with this man - and I really hope for your sake that there is someone - should do their homework and have information far beyond Great Britain."

Reading FC's off-field situation is at risk of affecting what's happening on the pitch

Sam Smith (pictured above) has even admitted that the off-field situation has affected him - and those comments came even before a takeover collapsed.

Most of the squad are likely to be affected by this awful news that a sale hasn't materialised - and a solution to this situation is needed very quickly.

This weekend's opponents, Bolton Wanderers, may be in poor form, but the Royals' heads may not be in the game unless there's some positive and reassuring news before Saturday.

On Loitz's points, he probably has some good advice on buyers "doing their homework".

Dealing with a person in a different culture may require a different strategy - and that's something future bidders should take on board.