Daniel Johnson starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Huddersfield on Wednesday night

Preston North End have been on a roll under Ryan Lowe and after another victory over Hull at the weekend, the play-off places aren’t too far into the distance for them.

They’ll face a stern test of their mettle in midweek though, as Huddersfield face off against the Lilywhites. The Terriers have play-off aspirations of their own and are sat firmly in the middle of the top six as things stand – and it won’t be easy for PNE to topple them.

If they can though, then it would be a real statement of intent by Preston in their bid to kick on and potentially eye a play-off place.

Who then, could get the start for PNE in this crunch clash on Wednesday night?

There could be a few minor alterations in order to keep the general squad’s fitness up and also to allow for the difference in opposition to boot.

Starting at the front, you would be surprised to see either of Emil Riis or Cameron Archer dropped for this tie. If both are fit, then they are surely the main two options in attack that North End have and with the latter of the two bagging at the weekend, he is unlikely to be dropped for Ched Evans.

Quiz: Did Preston North End win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Hull (H) Win Draw Lose

Behind them, Daniel Johnson could get a start again after completing his international duty. He was back in the squad against the Tigers and came off the bench but he could be thrown into the mix here considering his ability in dictating the play in attack and splitting open opposition defences. Ali McCann though shouldn’t lose his place so instead, could be pushed further back into the role that Alan Browne filled in the centre, with the Republic of Ireland man dropping to the bench.

As for the two wingbacks, Greg Cunningham has more than held his own on the left in the last few weeks. However, he may need a rest after the run of games PNE have had and that could mean the younger and more rested Josh Earl comes into the equation. On the right, Brad Potts has cemented his regular place in the team via the RWB role.

As for the backline, it should remain unchanged if all are fit. Fans will be eager to get a glimpse of Bambo Diaby – who could potentially feature based on the fitness levels of Patrick Bauer – but if all remain match fit, then it should stay as it was against Hull, with Daniel Iversen in goal.