It was a busy couple of days to end the transfer window at Stoke City, and Josh Laurent sealed a deadline day move to Championship rivals Burnley.

It's reported that the Clarets have paid an undisclosed fee believed to be up to £1million, with £500,000 up front, and another £500,000 dependent on clauses.

Related European gamble handed Stoke City a cult hero: View Mame Diouf was an important player for the Potters and left as a cult hero after six years with the club

Laurent joined the Potters from Reading in 2022, and he made a big impact at The bet365 Stadium, making 80 appearances in total, and captaining the club last season as they finished 17th.

However, he wasn't the only first-team player to depart in the latter stages of the transfer window, as Jamaican international Daniel Johnson had his contract terminated by the Potters after just one season at the club.

Johnson is now a free agent and on the lookout for a new club, and he had a message for his former teammate Laurent after he sealed a move away from The bet365 Stadium.

Daniel Johnson's message to Josh Laurent after Stoke City exit

Johnson was clearly pleased for his former teammate after he sealed a move away from Stoke and took to the Instagram comments of Laurent's post to wish him well.

Laurent posted via his official Instagram account: "So happy and excited to sign for Burnley. Let's make it a special season together."

To which Johnson replied in the comments: "Makes sense. All the best my boy."

This might not go down too well with the Stoke faithful, with fans questioning how it makes sense, and it suggests things weren't all well between Johnson and the Potters.

The Jamaican winger signed a two-year deal at the club last summer after eight years at Preston North End, but it just didn't quite click for him at The bet365 Stadium, and supporters wouldn't have been too disappointed to see him leave the club this summer.

Daniel Johnson was unable to replicate his Preston form at Stoke City

Johnson had become a real legend at Deepdale after eight years at Preston, playing 336 for the Lilywhites, scoring 57 goals and registering 38 assists, and signed for the Potters to reunite with his former Preston boss Alex Neil, but as we all know, he was sacked in December.

He made a decent start to life with the Potters and was a regular starter under Neil, but his sacking in December and Steven Schumacher's arrival coincided with Johnson struggling for minutes, and he made just one league matchday squad between the middle of February and the end of the season.

Daniel Johnson's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Aston Villa 2011-15 0 0 0 Yeovil Town (Loan) 2012 5 0 0 Chesterfield Town (Loan) 2014 13 0 6 Oldham Athletic (Loan) 2014-15 7 3 1 Preston North End 2015-23 336 57 38 Stoke City 2023-24 31 2 2

It's clear that Johnson didn't feature in Schumacher's plans, and terminating his deal a year early was the right move for both parties as it gets the 31-year-old off the wage bill and allows him to find a new club.

According to Pete O'Rourke, a number of Turkish clubs are interested in the free agent, and it's clear he still has a lot to offer, so he will be champing at the bit to get going after a difficult time at Stoke.

Johnson won't look back on his time at Stoke too fondly, and perhaps that's why he believed Laurent's move away made sense.