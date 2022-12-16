Daniel Johnson issues stance on Preston North End future as contract expiry looms

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson has admitted that there have been no talks with the Lilywhites hierarchy regarding his future at the club, despite the fact his contract expires this coming summer.

This coming January will mark eight years since the Jamaica international arrived at Deepdale from Aston Villa, spending all-but a few months in the Championship with the Lancashire outfit.

Johnson’s best season with North End came in the 2019-20 campaign, where he scored 12 times and assisted a further seven goals in 33 outings under former manager Alex Neil, but he has struggled for consistency since then.

In-fact, he has not always been in Ryan Lowe’s side this season – he has featured in 15 Championship matches but just nine of those have been starts, and in five games he has been an unused substitution.

Lowe spoke out on Johnson’s situation earlier in the week, curiously stating that the 30-year-old would have no shortage of interest should he decide to move on at the end of the season.

And speaking to the Lancashire Post ahead of this weekend’s clash with Queens Park Rangers, Johnson has revealed his thought process with the current situation and what his focus is on.

“I’ve not thought about it to be fair,” Johnson said.

“I have been in this situation before but this is probably the one time where it’s not been the focal point of anything.

“I’ve not thought about it, I’ve not spoken about it or anything like that.

“The focus at the minute, on a personal note, is just about me getting back into the team, getting back to playing how I know how I can play and getting back to helping the team on the football field. That’s it.” The Verdict When signing his new deal in January 2021, Johnson became one of the top earners at Deepdale, but nowadays he is not even a guaranteed starter under Lowe, such is the strength of his midfield options. Johnson would also probably admit he hasn’t been at his best this season so far, but the performance he put in against Blackburn Rovers this past weekend was reminiscent of his former self. However, when a player has been at a club for a long period of time then sometimes a natural conclusion is reached where both parties seek a fresh start. That could be what is happening with Johnson – his midfield rivals are all years younger than him and Lowe could already be planning for life without him following his words earlier in the week.