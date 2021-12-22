Daniel Johnson details key change at Preston North End since Ryan Lowe’s arrival

Preston North End parted company with Frankie McAvoy at the start of the month, with the Lilywhites moving rather swiftly to appoint Ryan Lowe.

The former Plymouth Argyle manager was enjoying an excellent period of time with the Pilgrims, leaving the League One outfit well within the promotion mix.

Lowe started his tenure with the Championship club with three points, beating Barnsley 2-1 at Deepdale.

Whilst it remains to be seen if Lowe can help the Lilywhites enjoy a good second half of the season, there is certainly a sense of positivity around the Lancashire club.

Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson spoke to the Lancashire Evening Post about Lowe after the victory over Barnsley: “That’s what the manager wants, it’s the style of play that the manager wants – pass forward, run forward. We executed that.

“It was important that he made his mark on our team, he has not been here very long but he’s just trying to put that belief and confidence back in the players.

“He’s making sure we know that we are good footballers and we’ve just got to go out there and execute the plan.

“Everyone is different when a new manager comes in, some people have nerves, some players will be really calm about it. It just depends on the individual really.”

The verdict

Lowe implemented an exciting brand of attacking football at Plymouth and it will be no surprise to see Preston adopt a similar approach as he grows into the role.

Preston have some very technically gifted players within the squad, especially in central areas, which will be a big helping hand in Lowe’s style of play.

Ensuring that players get their confidence back is another key component of Lowe seeing success at Deepdale, confidence levels certainly dipped under McAvoy.

The early signs are positive at Preston, and whilst it is clear to see that there is a plan and project in place, football remains a results-based industry, meaning that Lowe will need to continue getting points to keep a good feeling around the club.