Daniel Jebbison to Everton: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

With Daniel Jebbison back at Sheffield United and getting gametime, Everton are now keen to try and seal a transfer for the player, as per our Football League World sources.

Even though the striker has yet to have too much Championship action with the Blades, he is already wanted as part of a transfer by the Toffees, with Frank Lampard wanting to add some more firepower to his strikeforce.

Rather than sign a player proven in the Premier League or in Europe though, it appears the manager wants to sign Jebbison, a young and a cheap option with the potential to be very good down the line for the club.

But is a transfer move a good deal for the player, Sheffield United and Everton? Would he start for the Toffees?

Is it a good potential move?

For the player, there are positives and negatives over a transfer move.

If he signs for Everton, then he would get Premier League football and exposure and would have the chance to play and prove himself in the top flight. That is what every player wants. In addition, he could get games now and end up leading the line for the Toffees. The player though could also end up benched – and with the forward currently being used often for Sheffield United, it means that the experience he is getting would stop if he left Bramall Lane.

For the clubs, Sheffield United would not like a move to happen for the player because he is currently one of their main striking options. Though Paul Heckingbottom does have other options in his strikeforce, Jebbison has come back to the club and is now regularly in the rotation and with his potential, they wouldn’t want to sell the player.

However, for Everton, the move could be excellent as he would be cheap, could play for them now and has the potential be excellent in the future for the Toffees.

Would he start?

There is a debate to be had about whether he would start or not and whether he would still get minutes later on in the season.

One of the reasons Everton want to sign him is because they currently don’t have many striker options. With Richarlison at Tottenham and the club’s other forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, they need a player to come in and feature for the club upfront.

However, if the striker struggles to score or adapt to the Premier League and once Calvert-Lewin is back at full fitness, it means that the player could end up dropping to the bench and getting very little gametime compared to his time with Sheffield United.

For now, Jebbison would likely play games in the Premier League – but based on his performances and the fitness of some of the other Everton players, he may end up out of the first-team or the squad.

What does he offer?

Daniel Jebbison plays some good football already, irregardless of his age and his experience in the EFL.

With Burton, the player proved that he can score goals and that he can be a good option upfront in the Football League.

He’s excellent with the ball at his feet and is well capable of taking on opposition defenders, winning and then having a shot at goal. In addition, the player can score and if you get him a solid chance, he will likely bag a goal.

As a player then, Jebbison is your typical striker and whilst there may be other forwards in the game who offer plenty more, for the price the striker could cost and his potential, there are not many better players in the EFL to sign than Jebbison.