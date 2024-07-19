Highlights Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison may join Leeds or Sunderland on loan for regular football, with the Black Cats being the preferred choice.

Jebbison rejected Sheffield United for a fresh start and Bournemouth swooped in for a £1.5 million deal.

Carlton Palmer suggests Sunderland as a better fit for Jebbison due to potential for regular first-team football.

Leeds United and Sunderland are said to be two interested parties in AFC Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison after recently signing from Sheffield United, and Carlton Palmer believes his preferred move for regular football would be with the Black Cats.

News of the reported interest came via a report from Graeme Bailey of HITC. He claims that the Championship duo are keen on striking a deal with the Cherries, who believe that the next step for the Canadian-born striker's development is a season of consistent minutes and performances in the second tier.

The 21-year-old was offered fresh terms by the Blades following the conclusion of last season, as per the publication of their retained and released list, but since then, the club announced at the official start date of 2024/25 that Jebbison "rejected United's latest sizeable offer" and became a free agent instead.

Thus, Bournemouth swooped, with a £1.5 million agreement sorted between the Cherries and Sheffield United to avoid the deal going to a tribunal. However, the latest report goes on to state that at least six teams have expressed an interest in Jebbison's services, as Bournemouth believe a season of regular football in the second tier would benefit all parties, especially the striker after his troubled time in recent years with the South Yorkshire outfit.

Daniel Jebbison's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 35 3 1 Chorley (loan) 2 0 0 Burton Albion (loan) 23 9 0 AFC Bournemouth 0 0 0 England U-20 5 1 0

Leeds were linked with acquiring the forward on a permanent basis prior to his exit from their Yorkshire rivals, but the Cherries' current viewpoint on the 21-year-old means there is a potential pathway for Jebbison when it comes to a move to Elland Road.

However, ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland are likely to be the front-runners for his signature, with the Black Cats able to offer him regular first-team football far more readily than the Whites.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Daniel Jebbison has completed his move to Bournemouth after the clubs agreed a £1.5 million deal, which saved the clubs having to go to a tribunal.

"Now Bournemouth have come out and said that it's in the interest of the player to get out and play regular football.

"Apparently six clubs are interested in taking Jebbison, with two of the clubs really keen being Sunderland and Leeds.

"Leeds have been keen beforehand to take him to Elland Road. It's good news coming out for clubs in the Championship that Bournemouth have said it's better for him to go out and play games, as he missed all of last season through illness and injury.

"He's still only 21 and he has bags of potential - he has enormous potential. Now it's time for him to get minutes under his belt.

"It's felt that Leeds would be the front-runners considering they registered interest in him before at Sheffield United.

"But Sunderland are going to see the (potential) departure of Jack Clarke and could be interested in bringing in another forward like that.

"It's wherever he is going to get minutes. He needs to be playing regular first-team football.

"Bournemouth will be keen to be assured of that. Wherever he goes, they will want him to get regular game time.

"Obviously, there's still speculation at Leeds about [Willy] Gnonto and [Crysencio] Summerville departing the football club.

"Would he play more regularly at Leeds or Sunderland? I think he probably would play more at Sunderland with the young players they have there.

"I think that would be his preferred move, rather than Leeds. They are going to be pushing for automatic promotion and his game time would be limited."

Daniel Jebbison's future

As Palmer alludes to, there is a far clearer pathway at the Stadium of Light than there is at Elland Road, where Jebbison would be competing with Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, and Mateo Joseph for the starting striker role.

The latter is due to be given a run of games this season, having not started any of Leeds' league games in 2023/24. Joseph impressed and should be handed first-team opportunities, instead of fighting with Jebbison over a starting berth.

Jebbison's preference should be to an environment where he would be surrounded by similar-aged players at Sunderland. Goals were a huge issue for them last season, with Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Mason Burstow, and Luis Semedo all signing for a combined total of three goals.

They require someone who will hit double figures and make the starting centre-forward role their own.