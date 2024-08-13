Highlights Portsmouth are interested in signing Daniel Jebbison on loan from Bournemouth to provide needed depth in the squad this season.

Jebbison's injury issues have stalled his career, but his talent is evident and a move to Portsmouth could offer the game time he needs.

The forward has struggled for consistent game time at Sheffield United and a loan move to Portsmouth could be a valuable opportunity for him.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are in the race to sign Daniel Jebbison on loan from Bournemouth this summer.

According to HITC, John Mousinho is hoping to add the forward to his squad before the transfer window shuts later this month.

Jebbison signed for the Cherries earlier in the summer, making the permanent move from Sheffield United following the end of his contract.

However, the likes of Portsmouth, West Brom, Stoke City, Hull City, Derby County and Norwich City have all made an approach to sign him on a temporary basis.

Jebbison is unlikely to be a key player in Andoni Iraola’s side this season, so a loan move could earn him the consistent game time he needs to develop his game.

Portsmouth, Daniel Jebbison verdict

FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis believes that the club could use someone like Jebbison in the squad.

While the injury issues have been highlighted as a concern, he has claimed that the forward’s talent is there to perform well if given a chance.

“I know he’s recently had a transfer to AFC Bournemouth, although given where Bournemouth currently are as a club I highly doubt he’ll be getting much game time, if he stays,” Ioannidis told Football League World.

“That’s why he looks set to go out on loan.

“It’s not exactly the case of a player’s career being stalled, but over the past few years he’s played a little amount of football, and his constant injury issues don’t help much either.

“If the rumours are true, then there’s no denial that there is a player in there, who at this stage of his career will be hoping to finally get some consistent minutes under his belt.

“The talent is there to see undoubtedly.

“I've not watched much of him, but he’s highly regarded so the case is about him managing to stay fit, and I think getting the most out of him.

“To conclude, we’ll see how the rumours shape up, but he’s a player, by the looks of things, and I’ll be intrigued to see who does get him, there have been a number of times in the past where we’ve got a player whose career didn’t seem to be going as initially planned, and managed to get him firing again.

“Especially since we’re always one injury away from being short in the striker department, I wouldn’t be opposed at all to him joining Pompey at all.”

Daniel Jebbison’s Sheffield United game time

Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 4 (3) 1 (0) 2021-22 8 (1) 0 2022-23 16 (5) 1 (1) 2023-24 1 (0) 0

Jebbison came through the ranks at Sheffield United, but was unable to nail down a consistent place in the side prior to his exit this summer.

A significant injury issue meant he missed almost all of last season, making just one substitute appearance in the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

He previously made 28 appearances in the league for the Blades prior to the last term, and even scored in the top flight at the age of 17.

The 21-year-old will now be hoping that whichever club he joins on loan can give him the regular game time he needs at this stage of his career.

Jebbison would be a solid addition for Portsmouth

Colby Bishop’s ongoing recovery from heart surgery has left the team looking a little light up front, which could open the door for someone like Jebbison.

Portsmouth would be a good destination for the forward, as there would be opportunities to break into Mousinho’s side.

Jebbison should be prioritising game time with his next step, as that will be crucial for his development, and showing Bournemouth he’s ready to step up for them.

Pompey could offer him that opportunity, but he will have to earn it by consistently delivering when given a chance, as there will be competition for minutes at Fratton Park this season.