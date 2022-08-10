Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United to Everton: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

After spending the last campaign on loan with Burton, Daniel Jebbison could be about to swap the Championship for the Premier League this summer window.

That’s because Everton are considering a bid for the striker this window according to Football League World’s exclusive sources. It appears the Toffees want a forward who can play both now and in the future for the Toffees too.

With the club needing another option upfront, the youngster could come into the first-team straight away and given plenty of first-team football, the player could end up leading the line for seasons to come at Goodison Park.

That’s despite the player having barely played in the Championship over his career so far. He’s played just ten games in the Championship with a total of two starts. Add that to his four Premier League outings back when the Blades were in the Premier League and the striker doesn’t have much top flight experience. However, a transfer deal could happen and here is what we know so far.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 4-0 win

What do we know so far?

We know Everton want to try and add some more strikers to their ranks this summer due to the club having a few injuries to their forward line.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined, it means they do need someone to play as their striker – and it looks like they want Jebbison from Sheffield United.

He is a player that could have the potential to be a regular in the future and Frank Lampard also feels that the youngster could be a suitable first-team player for the Toffees this season too whilst some of their other strikers have to sit on the sidelines.

Whilst Sheffield United won’t want to sell him, if a decent bid is made, then they could consider a bid from the club this window.

Is it likely to happen?

Whilst the Blades like the player and will want to keep him at Bramall Lane because of his potential, if a big bid is made this window then the club might have to sell.

With a club like Everton, they have funds that United don’t. It means the Toffees can likely offer a decent fee and decent wages to the player.

With Premier League football available to Jebbison too, he may want to go and play at Goodison Park. It means that if a bid is made for the player, then he could want to make a transfer move to Everton.

With the club also able to spend less money on a player like Jebbison compared to other options in bigger leagues, it means a deal for the player could certainly happen this transfer window.