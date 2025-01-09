This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Jebbison has departed Watford after being recalled by Bournemouth following injuries to both Evanilson and Enes Unal.

The forward spent the first half of the campaign with the Hornets, but the Premier League side have confirmed their decision to bring him back this month.

Jebbison struggled for game time in Tom Cleverley’s side, starting just three of his 13 appearances in the Championship with Watford.

However, the Championship club are now down a forward option, and could dip back into the market in order to secure a replacement.

Daniel Jebbison - Watford league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 13 (3) 0

Daniel Jebbison Watford verdict

When asked about Jebbison’s performances for the club, and if he can make it in the Premier League, FLW’s Watford fan pundit expressed his scepticism over his ability for top flight football.

He believes that the lack of game time he received with the Hornets makes it difficult to judge whether he has what it takes to compete at that level.

“It’s hard to remember a loan signing at Watford that’s had as little impact as Daniel Jebbison,” Beattie told Football League World.

“It just never worked out for him, or Watford, and I think there’s been a sigh of relief at Vicarage Road that he’s been recalled back to Bournemouth.

“In regard to whether he’ll ever make it at Premier League level, he’s obviously signed to a Premier League club, and I suppose there’s always a chance he’ll make it.

“I didn’t see enough of him at Vicarage Road to make a call on that.

“But his whole time with Watford was completely underwhelming, and we now need to find someone in the January window who will be able to come straight into the team and make an impact.”

Daniel Jebbison departure won’t have a huge impact at Watford

The decision to bring in Jebbison made sense for Watford at the time as he is a young player that has the promise to do well if he can string some games together, and a loan move is relatively risk free.

But he was unable to get off the ground, and couldn’t convince Cleverley that he deserved more minutes.

So his departure in January won’t have too big of an impact on the team, and even opens up a space in the squad that could be used to bring in someone more important.

If Watford can find another attacker to come in, then they will have every chance of proving an upgrade given how underwhelming Jebbison’s time at the club was.