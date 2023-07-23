Dan James has admitted he loves being back at Leeds United and is raring to go in the Championship.

The 25-year-old departed Leeds last summer, only 12 months on from signing permanently for the club from Manchester United. He made the switch to then fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

James was a somewhat divisive figure during his time at Elland Road during his first season.

The 25-year-old was moved on by the Whites due to Wilfried Gnonto’s arrival from FC Zurich, and in the hope of more regular game time elsewhere in the top-flight.

Despite naturally being a winger, he was often used as a makeshift striker due to Leeds’ lack of fit and available options in the centre-forward position.

He played a total of 40 games for Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa, scoring four and assisting a further five times in the process.

James didn't have the best time of things in West London, scoring three and assisting a solitary goal from 23 appearances for the Cottagers.

He is now back at Leeds and has been involved in the pre-season games against Manchester United and AS Monaco already, under the management of Daniel Farke.

Phil Hay of The Athletic expects the winger to be involved for Leeds again, in spite of his treatment last season, he said: "James has had a truly odd Leeds career to date, with half of his two years spent on loan to Fulham.

"But that loan is now over and the discussions going on at Elland Road presently suggest he’ll be involved next season."

What has Dan James said about returning to Leeds from Fulham?

Speaking to LUTV after the game against Monaco, James explained his delight in returning to Leeds and hopes to make an impact this season in the Championship.

James said: "All in all, the last two or three weeks has been great. The boys have really drilled into what the boss wants and we're starting to show what he wants on the pitch.

"The mood's great, we've got a great group here, and we're all disappointed to go down last year but everyone's come back in raring to go.

"I'm just happy to be back, I love the place, I'm really looking forward to being back at Elland Road, going into it full throttle, and helping the team."

Could Dan James play a big role for Leeds next season?

It appears as though the 25-year-old winger will be more involved for Leeds in the coming season, after an inconsistent start to life at Elland Road in the Premier League.

He could force his way back into the first-team reckoning after his loan spell with Fulham last season, given that the Whites are set to lose multiple players this summer in wide areas.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, and Luis Sinisterra are all linked with moves away from Elland Road and James will be looking to impress in pre-season to make one of the winger spots his own in 2023/24.

The last time he played at second tier level, he scored or assisted 13 goals in 33 games for Swansea , prompting that move to Man United.