Daniel Iversen to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Middlesbrough have been linked with a summer transfer swoop for Leicester City stopper Daniel Iversen, according to a report from The Sun this weekend.

The Dane is currently on loan at Preston North End in the Championship where he has once again stood out for the Lilywhites, just like he did in his half-season at Deepdale during the 2020-21 campaign.

Iversen has kept 13 clean sheets in 43 league outings for PNE this season but Ryan Lowe looks resigned to not being able to bring him back next season, with Gavin Bazunu of Manchester City already targeted.

Only die-hard Middlesbrough supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Riverside Stadium higher or lower than 36,000 Higher Lower

Boro’s apparent interest though could mean that he would accept a move back to the Championship, although they are likely to be able to pay more of his wages and offer a transfer fee.

What does he offer?

Iversen has worked his way up the EFL pyramid from Oldham Athletic to Rotherham United to North End on loan deals, and he’s made vast improvements to his game in that time.

The 24-year-old’s best trait is without doubt his shot-stopping abilities – he’s been able to produce a highlight reel full of them during his time at PNE and he’s kept the Lancashire side in plenty of matches this season.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall as well, Iversen offers a physical presence in the box – claiming crosses perhaps wasn’t his strongest point at one stage but he’s getting more comfortable with utilising his size advantage ahead of most of the opposition.

One thing that could improve is his distribution, something which has never been the best, however he more than makes up for that with his ability to keep the ball out of the back of the net when you least expect it.

Would he start?

Boro fans have been crying out for a new goalkeeper for a number of months thanks to a number of mistakes from Joe Lumley.

It speaks volumes that Lumley has now been dropped in favour of the experienced Luke Daniels, but it’s definitely a position that needs to be addressed this summer.

Every club that gets promoted to the Premier League has a really solid stopper in-between the sticks and Iversen would be a major upgrade on both of Middlesbrough’s current goalkeepers and he would be a guaranteed starting figure.

Is it a good potential move?

It could be a really good move for Iversen as you imagine that Boro will be in the promotion mix next season in Chris Wilder’s first full season in charge.

The Dane has to weigh up how much game-time he’s going to get at Leicester in the coming months and years as well, with Kasper Schmeichel showing no signs of slowing down and Danny Ward being the second in command at the King Power Stadium.

Iversen is on a contract until 2025 at the Foxes, so naturally it would take a decent fee to prize him away from the club.

That would mean a loan deal would be the most realistic shout, however Middlesbrough will likely have cash to spend this summer when Djed Spence is inevitably cashed in on, so Leicester could potentially be tempted with a permanent offer.

It would be good for Iversen to settle at one club, and he’s the kind of player who could make the number one shirt his own for a long time.