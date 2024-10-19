Bristol City made some shrewd moves during the summer transfer window, with Scott Twine perhaps their most notable addition.

Highly rated following a brilliant 2021/22 season at MK Dons, he was recruited by Burnley during the summer of 2022, but it just didn't work out for him at Turf Moor and he has linked up with Liam Manning again.

With the attacking midfielder joining permanently, the Robins look set to benefit from his presence in the coming years and that move could pay dividends, even though he hasn't always been at his best since making the permanent switch.

Related The 6 Bristol City players set to become free agents next year The Robins are currently set to lose six players in 2025 - and we have listed them below.

Sinclair Armstrong looks like another shrewd addition, with the Irishman showing promise at Queens Park Rangers. He will only get better with more game time under his belt and he has already been able to make an impact at Ashton Gate.

It's fair to say that the club have struggled at times this season though and there are a couple of departments that may need to be addressed in January.

Below, we take a look at three players who could be good January additions for the Robins.

Daniel Iversen

The goalkeeping department is an area that will need to be looked at in the coming months.

Stefan Bajic and Lewis Thomas see their contracts at Ashton Gate expire at the end of the season, and the pair will leave the club in 2025 if their deals aren't renewed.

However, there's another reason why the goalkeeping department may need to be addressed, and that reason is Max O'Leary's poor start to the campaign.

O'Leary has been a good servant to the Robins and has put in some excellent performances in recent years, but he hasn't been enough of an asset this term, being at fault for Lewis Travis' goal last month when City faced Blackburn Rovers and recording one of the worst goals prevented figures in the Championship (Fotmob).

The addition of someone like Daniel Iversen could be extremely useful.

He has been reliable at Championship level before and was particularly good at Preston North End.

Not only this, but his contract at Leicester City expires next summer and with this in mind, a cut-price deal could be negotiated to bring him to Ashton Gate on a permanent basis.

Malik Mothersille

Malik Mothersille would be an excellent addition for Liam Manning's side, considering he's only 20 but is shining in League One with Peterborough United.

Already having some senior experience under his belt, he could prove to be a shrewd acquisition, with the player already scoring numerous times for Darren Ferguson's men this term.

The wing area is one that may need to be looked at, even though Yu Hirakawa may sign permanently, with Anis Mehmeti and Mark Sykes available as other options.

Harry Cornick may also be able to play out wide, but he hasn't made much of an impact at Ashton Gate during his time there and Mothersille, who is a promising 20-year-old but sees his contract expire in 2025, could be a smart addition to provide more depth.

Adding as much attacking firepower and creativity as possible to support a young Sinclair Armstrong will be useful - and Mothersille, who can also operate as a striker, could end up making the Robins a big profit in the future too.

Ali Al-Hamadi (loan)

Ali Al-Hamadi only joined Ipswich Town in January but has already gone on to win a promotion with the club.

Although he has had some opportunities to perform for the Tractor Boys in the Premier League this term, their promotion may not help the Iraq international in the longer term.

He did fairly well in the second tier after making the move to Portman Road and scored at a decent rate, but he will probably need a loan move if he wants to win more game time and continue his development.

Ali Al-Hamadi's 2023/24 campaign at Ipswich Town (All competitions) Appearances 14 Goals 4 Assists 1

The Robins may already have Armstrong, Fally Mayulu, and Nahki Wells at their disposal, but the latter is in the twilight of his career and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cornick leave during the January window.

In the striker department, Manning's side needs to ensure they have enough options and Al-Hamadi is someone who could come in and make some valuable contributions.

The Ipswich man wouldn't come to Ashton Gate to sit on the bench either, so he would be an excellent player to have to provide competition in the forward area.