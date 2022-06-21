Daniel Iversen from Leicester to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

After falling short of the Championship play-off places this past season by a slim margin, Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder will have to go back to the drawing board to improve his squad ahead of another promotion challenge in the 2022-23 season.

He’s got his work cut out to bring in a plethora of fresh faces, with a number of positions needing to be bolstered ahead of the restart at the end of July.

One of those areas that needs major work is in-between the sticks, with Joe Lumley already shipped out to second tier rivals Reading on a loan deal, and Northampton Town stopper Liam Roberts arriving as a new back-up option.

Wilder is still on the look-out for a starting goalkeeper and his attentions have turned towards Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen.

What do we know so far?

Boro’s interest in the towering Dane has been known for quite a while, with The Sun reporting in late April that Wilder was set to ask the question of the 24-year-old this summer.

And that has been re-affirmed by The Athletic this week, who have stated that Iversen, along with Karl Darlow of Newcastle United, are wanted to come into the fold at the Riverside and take the reins as number one.

Iversen has risen up the ranks of the EFL via loan spells away from the Foxes, first with Oldham Athletic before moving on to Rotherham United, and for the past season-and-a-half he has excelled at Preston North End, winning their Player of the Year award for 2021-22.

Is it likely to happen?

According to LeicestershireLive, Brendan Rodgers is most likely to let Iversen depart this summer – whether that is on another loan deal or cashing in on him permanently.

PNE would obviously be a likely contender under normal circumstances considering Iversen has played amazingly there, but their pursuit of Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman suggests that they’ve pulled themselves out of the running for the Dane.

Iversen could one day be Leicester’s first-choice when Kasper Schmeichel departs considering he is developing at a rate of knots, but he also has Danny Ward in his way.

The Welshman is perhaps getting in Iversen’s way ever so slightly, and if Boro are Iversen’s next destination then a loan move is probably more likely this summer – promotion to the Premier League next season with another year of Championship football under his belt would see a permanent switch far more likely in 2023.