Crystal Palace are considering a move for out of favour Leicester City stopper Daniel Iversen.

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old has attracted interest from Roy Hodgson, who is looking for a goalkeeper to replace Vicente Guaita.

The Spaniard has refused to play throughout pre-season, making his exit from South London seem almost inevitable.

Iversen has been shortlisted alongside Southampton’s Alex McCarthy, and has not featured at all this campaign.

Why do Crystal Palace want Iversen?

Iversen is still relatively young for a goalkeeper. At 26, he is ten years younger than his potential predecessor Guaita.

The tall keeper would also have the ability to come in when needed, without deteriorating the quality between the sticks too significantly.

During his 21/22 loan move to Preston North End, Iversen showcased his talents. He played in all 46 Championship bouts, keeping 13 clean sheets, and scooping up two end of season awards in the process.

The then 24-year-old was awarded a pair of Player of the Season awards, one voted for by the supporters, and the other by his teammates.

Upon returning to the Foxes, Iversen impressed in the Carabao Cup. The Dane saved three penalties in a dramatic shootout at Stockport County.

Brendan Rogers would later give him his Premier League debut in March, the first of 12 top flight games that he played last term.

So, with a mix of Premier League and Championship experience already, Iversen could be a fine addition to the Eagles’ roster.

How much would Iversen cost?

The Daily Mail have reported that Leicester value Iversen at £5 million, but that price tag is “prohibitive” for various clubs showing an interest.

His market value matches the club’s valuation and has more than doubled over the last 12 months.

From a Crystal Palace perspective, £5 million seems a fair fee for a goalkeeper that has the potential to challenge Johnstone for the number one spot at Selhurst Park.

Should Leicester City sell?

Iversen is a solid goalkeeper that would be first choice for the majority of teams in the second tier however, opportunities at the King Power have become scarce since Enzo Maresca entered the fray.

The Spanish has snubbed the 26-year-old due to his desire to have somebody between the sticks that can pass the ball freely and facilitate his style of play.

Mads Hermansen penned a five-year deal last month and was singed to fulfil this criterion. Iversen’s fellow countryman started between the sticks in Leicester’s season opener against Coventry City, but has since picked up an injury.

The 23-year-old was not present at Burton Albion last night, with manager Maresca telling the Leicester Mercury that the keeper has a ‘small problem’.

If this injury is worse than first feared, then it may be worth holding on to Iversen and allow him to fight with Polish youngster Jakub Stolarczyk for that illusive starting stop in Hermansen’s absence.

But if he returns to action promptly, then it may be worth cashing in if Crystal Palace decide to come calling.