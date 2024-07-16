Highlights Daniel Harvie was signed to provide long-term stability at left-back as Joe Jacobson departs the club.

Since Georgian billionaire, Mikheil Lomtadze acquired a majority stake in Wycombe Wanderers, data analysis has been a focal point of operations on and off the pitch.

The recent acquisition of Daniel Harvie, from county rivals MK Dons, was thanks to this new approach the Wanderers staff are using.

The thought behind Wycombe's move for Daniel Harvie

Wanderers have been blessed at the left-back position for the last 10 years, as Joe Jacobson has had that spot on lockdown for the vast majority of that period. However, with Jacobson reaching the twilight of his career last season, and January signing, Saxon Earley, returning to his parent club, Plymouth Argyle, due to a previous injury coming back, it has meant that Luke Leahy, who is a natural central midfielder, had to fill in at the left-back spot for a good portion of the season.

Matt Bloomfield has made it no secret that whilst Luke Leahy is more than accomplished enough to play at left-back, he brought the 30-year-old to the club to play as a midfielder. This is where the new signing, Daniel Harvie, comes into the picture.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a solid four-year stint in the North of Buckinghamshire, racking up 166 appearances for the Dons before he switched white and gold for Oxford and Cambridge blue. Wanderers needed a left-back who offers a threat going forward, defensive solidity and experience performing at the top level of League One. Having been part of two play-off campaigns during his time at Stadium MK, Harvie's experience aligns with the trajectory that Wycombe see themselves following.

Last summer, Wycombe opted to sign the inexperienced Harry Boyes on loan from Sheffield United to play on the left side of the defence. Whilst Boyes played out some solid performances, he ultimately struggled for form and was subsequently sent back to the Blades in January. By signing Harvie permanently, Bloomfield has made it clear that he wants a long-term successor for Joe Jacobson, who already has a vast amount of experience at the sharp end of League One.

The new data-driven approach at Wycombe

The depth of data in football now is better than it's ever been, and teams are taking advantage of all the new technology available to them. Many clubs employ data analysts who look at player performances and statistics, feeding back to the management team who then integrate their findings into their plans.

Interim chairman, Dan Rice, has been vocal about his intention to use this approach to help enhance the squad. Upon taking the role following Rob Couhig's stepping down, Rice told the club website: "Mikheil, Eduard and I have a vision for this club, which is heavily focused on youth development and integrating technology with data analytics to take our sporting performance to new levels. That journey will involve making sustainable, data-driven improvements and developments across the entire club."

Whilst sometimes looking at statistics doesn't always paint a full picture, these are more often than not very useful insights for both the management staff and the players themselves, giving the management strengths and weaknesses to focus on and allowing players to work on the area of their game that the data shows is lacking.

Studying data from the opposition is another way of how preparations can be carried into a match. Teams will often sit down and rewatch games, picking the bones out of a performance. However, with so many different systems in use, looking deeper into individual player data to identify the varying threats of different oppositions. This will highlight the areas in which the team needs to prepare for a threat or exploit a weakness.

Transfers can also be data-driven, identifying a position which needs improvement and evaluating options based on the data of many different potential targets. Checking how these targets stack up against each other in different areas of the game, and identifying which option best suits the style of play can narrow the search down, which is what happened in the case of Daniel Harvie.

The data that won Daniel Harvie his Wycombe gig

A modern left-back needs to be able to do several jobs. It's a role that requires pace, defensive solidity, pinpoint crossing and sometimes even set-piece taking. Firstly, Harvie ticked the boxes that Matt Bloomfield was looking for with his level of experience, having played 166 times for MK Dons and featuring in a squad which narrowly lost out on promotion to the Championship two years ago, which aligns with Wycombe's short to medium term ambitions.

Bloomfield also identified Harvie's versatility as another strong reason behind signing the 25-year-old. The Wycombe manager told the club website: "He was one of the best left-backs and wing-backs in League One for a couple of years and has also shown he can play wide of a back three." Bloomfield has been known to like a player who can play multiple positions, which allows him to utilize the limited space in his squad to its full potential.

The Wycombe manager also stated: "The data tells us that playing as a full-back will complement his strengths as well, so having someone who can play in a few positions will give us another dimension on the left side." This suggests that out of the numerous candidates, Bloomfield decided Harvie was the right one to pursue as his strengths also align with what the 40-year-old looks for in a full-back in his system.

Daniel Harvie - MK Dons league statistics by season, as per Fotmob Season 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 31 43 34 40 Goals 3 1 3 3 Assists 3 3 2 0 Touches in the opposition box per 90 mins 3.38 1.97 1.71 1.04 Tackles won per 90 mins 0.71 0.81 1.19 1.56 Passing Accuracy 79.0% 75.6% 67.6% 77.7%

Data ensures Wycombe aren't wasting money

As previously mentioned, more data has become available than ever before. Many fans can access the fine details of a player thanks to websites such as Sofascore, and whilst these will be analysed by the club, the data collected by the club itself will be in much more detail than what is available to the average person.

Clubs like Wycombe, who aren't able to splash the big bucks on players, must be very careful with recruitment, signing players who fit the system but also don't blow the budget. This is where analysing data can make the difference, as the manager will know what he looks for in a player for his system. By collecting the data from realistic targets and comparing it, the best options will be found.

Sometimes, you get players who just don't fit the manager's style. As we've seen with England recently, the richly talented Phil Foden struggled to adapt to Gareth Southgate's system. With Bloomfield assessing the data to prove that Harvie ticks all the boxes he's looking for, this makes the transfer a much less risky one, as Harvie has already proven to be more than capable of what will be asked of him at Wycombe elsewhere.

Mikheil Lomtadze owns tech giant Kaspi.KZ, and has plenty of experience and assets to help his new football club get the maximum out of any future transfers. This approach means that whilst the biggest names or most expensive players will be coming through the door, someone who possesses specific strengths that can help the team overall can be identified and acquired for a fraction of the cost.