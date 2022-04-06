Daniel Grimshaw sends message to Blackpool supporters following collision last night

Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw was forced off just 20 minutes into their game against Preston North End last night after a heavy collision with Cameron Archer, in which Archer’s knee caught the goalkeeper.

The collision left Grimshaw needing oxygen on the pitch for over ten minutes before being taken off on a stretcher receiving applause from both sets of fans in the ground.

Thankfully, Neil Critchley confirmed last night that Grimshaw was in hospital awake and responsive and the player has received lots of support via twitter following the news.

Grimshaw himself took to Twitter this morning to send a message to the Blackpool fans as he said: “Thank you for all the message of support. I’m feeling okay…I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Thank you for all the messages of support. I’m feeling okay.. I’ll be back as soon as possible.🧡 https://t.co/uoMSntPvZl — Daniel Grimshaw (@Grimmy1998) April 6, 2022

Preston went on to win last night’s game 1-0 with Archer scoring the winning goal in injury time of the first half.

There’s obviously no time frame on how long Grimshaw will be out for so soon after suffering from the collision but hopefully he won’t be out too long and the effects won’t be too serious.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Blackpool FC?

1 of 12 Does Paddy McGuinness support Blackpool? Yes No

The Verdict:

Last night’s clash between the players was awful and not something you like to see in football but it’s good to see the player was given quick care and looked after well.

Everyone in the stadium was concerned for his wellbeing and it’s good to hear the club have confirmed he is doing okay and is awake in hospital.

It’s also positive to see that Grimshaw himself has been able to tweet his thanks to the fans as that suggests he is doing well in hospital.

You can see the player is hoping to be back soon as he will want to have a part to play in Blackpool’s final run of games this season so here’s hoping he won’t have to wait too long to be able to return.