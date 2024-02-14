Highlights Swansea's decision to appoint Luke Williams as their manager was met with some skepticism, but Daniel Farke believes in his coaching methods and expects the team to improve over time.

Williams has a proven track record of success, guiding Notts County back to the Football League and earning promotion with an impressive 108 points.

Despite some teething issues, Swansea's commitment to a possession-based style of play will pay off in the long-term, and Williams' attacking principles will be key to their success.

Ahead of Leeds United's clash with Swansea City, Daniel Farke was full of praise for former Notts County boss Luke Williams.

The Swans had been without a permanent manager since the beginning of December, when they decided to sack Michael Duff, but appointed Williams in early January.

Prior to the heavy 4-0 defeat against Leeds, Williams had been in charge of seven games, losing four and winning just twice. However, the decision to sack Duff didn’t take many by surprise, as the club were in free fall down the table and looked set for a relegation battle.

Swansea have decided to go down a familiar route with the arrival of Williams, who has worked at the club before as assistant manager to Russell Martin.

Williams was previously Notts County's manager, with him guiding the club back to the Football League after an excellent campaign in the National League. He left the Magpies sitting in fifth-place in League Two, seven points from the automatic promotion places.

Everything is still to play for a team who have proven their consistency in the previous campaign as they earned an impressive 108 points on their way to promotion, and they made a fairly seamless transition to life back in League Two, in spite of them conceding at a fairly high rate for a team aiming for promotion.

They have since dropped off following Williams' departure, highlighting the quality of Williams as a coach, in spite of some teething issues in the early games at Swansea so far.

Daniel Farke's reaction

Speaking in his pre-Swansea press conference, Farke spoke about believing in the process at Swansea, who he believes will improve with time under Williams' coaching methods.

He said: "I always like watching a team and when I can see the handwriting of a manager and that's what I 100% see at Swansea.

"The most important topic is his effect on the here and now but I like what he's doing. I like how they set up. I'm quite respectful.

"I think he’s doing a really good job and you’ll see this with their results and their position in the table will improve. Our work against the ball, pressing and compactness, has to be spot on in this game."

And, following the 4-0 thumping over Williams' side, Farke maintained his stance on the Swans, who are a work in progress. Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: "It's a massive win for us on the road. Swansea are normally a really good possession side, it's difficult to press them. We needed to be spot on and we were."

Swansea City have enormous potential

Of course, Notts County's ability to retain possession and their repeatable patterns of play when building through the thirds were well known, but that retention is likely to be something which takes time in South Wales.

Their ability to play through the thirds and speed up or slow down the tempo is a tool in their arsenal that few other sides in the fourth and fifth tiers had; but coaching a style of play like that takes far longer to instill than many other more simplistic or pragmatic styles of play.

Swansea will concede goals due to playing out from the back and turning the ball over, but the more they persist with it, the more likely they are to improve long-term at it. It's worth some short-term issues for the benefit heading into next season.

This was also especially true at Notts for their newer signings who did not have the benefit of a full campaign playing under Williams last year. The same issues will hamper Swansea for now, but they could quickly become a high-quality, possession-based team.

Luke Williams' career stats - as of 13/02/2024 Club Games Wins Draws Losses Swindon Town 75 20 22 33 Notts County 83 48 16 19 Swansea City 8 2 1 5

Minor teething problems as such are to be expected with something new and their four defeats on the bounce prior to beating Hull impressively away from home are not a particularly huge issue.

Farke's praise and the fact he has seen the green shoots of their play-style already are not without merit, as Williams' methods worked fairly quickly for County, but will likely bear out on that front increasingly as the season progresses. His style of play is one of the most sustainable models in the sport long-term.

In spells against Leeds, it was evident that they were trying to develop that side of things. There is also no shame in losing to them in their current form and the tactics seemed like a total mismatch, but a coach like Williams is never going to deviate too far from his attacking principles in order to ingrain those build up dynamics as much as possible.

The German is more than likely going to feel vindicated further and further, and Williams is a coach who should either take Swansea to the top eventually, or find his own way there and move up a level, much like he has done by taking the job in South Wales and leaving Nottingham for a fresh challenge in the first place.