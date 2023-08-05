Highlights Leeds United have seen several players leave this transfer window, but keeping Charlie Cresswell could be advantageous.

Leeds United have seen plenty of players leave so far this window, but keeping Charlie Cresswell around may prove fruitful.

Daniel Farke has wasted no time with the much-needed clearout at Elland Road. However, certain players may be missed more than others.

First-team regular Rodrigo has moved on permanently to Qatar, while many others have been taken off the books temporarily with a plethora of loan deals completed.

Notably, Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronsen, Rasmus Kristensen and centre-backs Robin Koch and Maximilian Wöber have all moved across the continent in search of top-flight European football, while Leeds aim for an immediate bounce back to the promised land.

The latter three departures - plus Diego Llorente heading off to Rome again - present Farke with an interesting dilemma when it comes to the heart of the defence, with all said players regularly occupying centre-back roles, particularly in the final run-in under Sam Allardyce; Leeds recorded a league-high of 78 goals conceded across the course of the campaign.

There remains concerns this could be a chronic issue for the West Yorkshire outfit after being on the receiving end of numerous outings that saw them let in more than three goals per game.

However, a new season, a new league and a new boss presents a new opportunity and, with that, an opportunity for existing members of the squad to impress.

While Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk are the likely candidates for the centre-back slots, a new contract for Charlie Cresswell until 2027, as confirmed by the club, cements his position as a long-term figure at Elland Road. This campaign could prove to be the catalyst and a chance to move on from talented youngster to first-team regular.

Who is Charlie Cresswell?

Most Leeds fans will be familiar with Charlie Cresswell, a product of their academy who impressed in brief cameos in the top flight during the 2021/22 season, an encouraging performance in a 3-2 comeback win against Wolves the pick of the bunch alongside his debut in a defeat to West Ham.

He registered five Premier League appearances in his debut campaign including one start, a just reward following an impressive EFL Cup outing to keep a clean sheet against Fulham.

The 20-year-old has since cemented himself as a regular member of the England U21 squad, coinciding with his loan spell at Millwall last term. A move to South London allowed the young defender to earn regular minutes at senior level after being a mainstay in the Premier League 2.

How did Cresswell perform out on loan with Millwall?

As far as making a good impression goes, they do not get much better than Cresswell’s debut for Millwall. The towering centre-half proved a nuisance against Stoke City, a pinpoint header from a corner getting the better of the goalkeeper before doubling his tally in the second half with a right-footed volley from another set-piece.

A 2-0 victory against the Potters was one of five league clean sheets for Cresswell in the Lions’ play-off push, using his aerial presence at both ends of the pitch. He registered 3.6 clearances and 3.1 tackles and interceptions per 90, adjusting to life in the Championship expertly while commanding a presence in the backline.

Overall, Cresswell and co. registered the fifth-best defensive record in the division and the best outside the top six, contributing to a formidable unit which saw Millwall go close to a play-off spot once again. It could even be argued that, at the point Cresswell fractured a cheekbone late in the season, Millwall were on course for the top-six and a collapse felt unlikely.

What could Cresswell add to the Leeds defence?

As previously mentioned, Cresswell’s height and physicality has shown to be a valuable asset at this level while building confidence in a well-drilled side in the defensive department - something in which Leeds have desperately lacked in recent times.

While it would be unfair to expect the England youth international to completely transform the Leeds backline, the timing of his return suits all parties. Regular minutes at this level has allowed him to continue his development and prove to his parent club he can deliver reliable performances on a consistent basis rather than that of an unproven youngster with little to no experience at this level, merely hoping for the best.

A 46-game campaign is more than just your best starting eleven with fatigue and injuries inevitable too. Having dependable options is crucial - Cresswell is one of those who has shown what he can do at this level. An imposing figure at the back, whilst down the other end he is a defender with an eye for goal, an attribute which is always a bonus in what is expected to be a hotly-contested Championship.

At worst, it allows Farke and his team to focus their transfer targets elsewhere with numerous incomings and outgoings occurring. Too many changes to the backline is likely to be a short-term solution to a much deeper problem, but trusting and giving the opportunity to an academy graduate may provide more long-term benefits for Cresswell and Leeds as a whole.