Leeds United defeated fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Sunderland 2-1 at Elland Road on Monday night, a result which could prove to be a defining moment in the Championship season.

With that victory, the Whites propelled themselves to the second tier summit, and are two points clear of second place Sheffield United, who they lock horns with in another vital clash next Monday.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 33 48 72 2 Sheffield Utd 33 24 70 3 Burnley 33 30 65 4 Sunderland 33 20 62

Meanwhile, Sunderland's hopes of landing a top two spot took a major dent on Monday night, as they are now eight points adrift of the Blades.

Leeds comeback to stun Sunderland

Farke's substitutions shine

The Black Cats brilliantly took a first-half lead when striker Wilson Isidor burst through on goal, bullied Ethan Ampadu, and fired a shot past Illan Meslier, which hammered the post on its way in.

The Whites were left staring down the barrel at a defeat to a promotion-chasing rival with less than 20 minutes on the clock, when boss Daniel Farke decided to replace trusted defensive midfield duo Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev for Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell.

Struijk's introduction to the field of play led to Ampadu swapping defence for midfield; a more natural fit for the Welshman having struggled against Isidor.

The Elland Road faithful may have been left puzzled as Farke decided to introduce a defender to the action, given the fact his side were trailing fellow high-flyers Sunderland.

However, the German's decision proved to be a thoroughly inspired one, as Struijk went on to bag a brace and seal an all-important victory for his side against the Black Cats.

Equally impressively, fellow substitute Rothwell supplied the 25-year-old with the assists for both of his goals, further demonstrating Farke's remarkable tactical nous.

The former Blackburn man expertly crossed the ball into the area from a 78th minute free-kick, which Struijk attacked well and flicked his header beyond the reach of Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Then, arguably more impressively, Rothwell cut back on to his left foot following the second-phase of a corner, and delivered a pinpoint ball to the defender once more in stoppage time, and the Dutchman simply could not miss as he headed home the winner.

When Farke chose to introduce both Rothwell and Struijk to the field of play, Whites supporters would not have believed that those substitutions would win them the game in the way that they did. Yes, Rothwell is Leeds' most attacking central midfielder, but he's not the obvious choice to swing a game like Willy Gnonto or Largie Ramazani, and neither is Struijk.

Farke's decision to introduce a midfielder and centre-back to the action won his side the game against a direct promotion rival, and will be talked about for some time.

Farke reveals thinking behind match-winning Leeds changes

Rothwell's set-piece taking ability was key

Following his side's big triumph over the Black Cats, Farke told the press his thinking behind the decision to bring on Rothwell and Struijk, citing the fact he felt it would need to be a set-piece to break Sunderland's resistance.

"Normally you bring your offensive players in, but today I took two midfielders out and brought a centre-back and a midfielder in," he said.

"It was a bit against the tide, but the feeling was that we had to score out of a set-piece."

Talking about the quality of his two players, he continued: "I always back Joe Rothwell to be the best set-piece taker in our team and Pascal the best target in terms of scoring. We are not the tallest side.

"To have him on the pitch is always crucial, and the feeling was in the last 20 minutes we would have to score in one of these (set-piece) moments."

The Whites' overall corner count on Monday night was 10, yet they failed to create a meaningful opportunity from a set-piece situation prior to Rothwell's introduction, with Gruev's delivery a particular frustration.

Leeds have momentum heading to Sheffield United

Farke has the chance to go down in Elland Road folklore

There's real momentum behind Leeds right now and Struijk's late brace on Monday is the reason for that. Had Leeds dropped points, and even lost to Sunderland, they would've been heading to Bramall Lane on Monday without a gap at the top and quite subdued.

As it is, everything feels like it is falling into place - fourth a mammoth 10 points back, a gap to third, edge over second and Farke getting the big calls right.

Whatever the result against Sheffield United on Monday, Leeds have a cushion in the race for automatic promotion and the reason for that is Rothwell, Struijk and Farke's unorthodox use of a talented bench against Sunderland.

Monday was a night that will live long in the memory at Elland Road and, if promotion is achieved, Farke's double substitution could well go down in Leeds folklore.