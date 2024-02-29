Daniel Farke has reshuffled his Leeds United pack recently, and this move is helping get the best out of his team.

The German boss has named an unchanged line-up for the last five league matches, and his back six in front of the goalkeeper has remained the same for the last eight games.

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara have been outstanding in front of the back four od Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, and Junior Firpo.

Missing out has been experienced duo Liam Cooper and Sam Byram, who at 32 and 30 bring bags of experience to the Leeds dressing room and carry that onto the pitch with them.

Cooper missed six games between August and September with a foot injury, and in those games Leeds missed the presence of their captain as they picked up eight points from 18. Byram, signed from Norwich City last summer, has also had an injury-hit season.

It's been these two who have missed out on the restructure of the team, which has improved the way Leeds are playing from both a defensive and attacking point of view.

Leeds United keep on winning

The last time Leeds lost a league match was on two months ago against West Brom – a game which both Cooper and Byram started.

Cooper played the next game which was a 3-0 win over Birmingham City, where the current nine-game winning run started off.

However, in the game after that away to Cardiff City, a groin injury kept captain Cooper out.

This meant that Farke shifted Ampadu, who had been playing in midfield all season, to centre-half alongside Rodon and brought Bulgarian midfielder Gruev into the engine room to partner Kamara.

He hasn't looked back since.

Without Cooper and Byram, Leeds are playing with more energy, squeezing opponents high up the pitch, and putting them to the sword.

Front four Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Joël Piroe have been given the licence to wreak havoc in attack with a stable base behind them.

Leeds United's record in the last nine league games Played Won Drawn Lost Goals scored Goals conceded Clean sheets 9 9 0 0 22 3 6

Source: Transfermarkt

The current team Farke is fielding provides a perfect balance, allowing them to defend aggressively and attack with force.

That way, they don't have to compromise the values Marcelo Bielsa gave them when he was manager – values that mirror their vibrant crowd and city.

Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon is Leeds' best centre-back pairing

In the build-up show to the Monday Night Football game in the Premier League between West Ham and Brentford, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher analysed the way Manchester United defend under Erik ten Hag.

During his analysis, he said: "Last week, we were here with Jesse Marsch, and you're talking about the space between the lines.

"We talk about modern defending, Gael (Clichy) has just highlighted there – Harry Maguire going to press and be aggressive man for man. We highlight that for Arsenal and (Virgil) Van Dijk does it in those positions for Liverpool.

"Being compact in a team is nothing new. The first day football was ever invented, being compact was the most important thing as a defensive team.

"In 100 years, no matter what happens in football, the changes in formations, managers, anything – the most thing in defending will always be being compact. It will never ever go out of fashion."

It was interesting that Carragher made reference to Marsch, who of course, managed Leeds after Bielsa.

The American wanted Leeds to defend high up the pitch and gamble, just as Bielsa did.

Farke is no different, and having Ampadu alongside Rodon at centre-back gives Leeds the platform to defend aggressively, on the front foot, and most importantly, compact as a team.

They have experience playing together in defence for Wales, and this no doubt serves them well at club level too.

At 23 and 26, Ampadu and Rodon have the speed and athleticism to defend exactly how the manager wants them to, and this rubs off on the rest of the team.

A youthful Leeds team

The way Leeds play does not say anything bad about Cooper or Byram.

Cooper has played for the club for the last nine years and has led by example, and Byram has been steady at full-back his whole career.

Firpo seems to be a lot less erratic at left-back, and learning from the experienced Byram has no doubt helped him. Rather than playing in midfield as he did in the early part of the season, the right-back position seems to favour Gray a lot more.

Playing in midfield is a very tough job, but Gurev and Kamara are providing a very stable axis in the middle of the park, and it allows the rest of the team to function more effectively.

The average age of the tried and trusted starting XI from the last five games is just 23.

Farke isn't just aiming for promotion, he's building for the future.