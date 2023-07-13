Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has warned that it will be a while until he has a clearer picture of "who is with us and who is not".

The German coach has said he is "optimistic but also realistic" about the futures of the players he wants to keep at Elland Road after having "many, many conversations".

Leeds United 2023 summer transfers

The Whites are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last term and have a new man in the dugout in Farke, who has an exemplary record in the second tier.

The new Leeds boss won promotion to the Premier League twice with Norwich City but was backed well in the transfer market during his time at Carrow Road - something that is yet to happen at Elland Road.

Five senior players have left the club this summer - Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles were released while Brendan Aaronson and Robin Koch have been loaned to the Bundesliga and Tyler Roberts has been sold to Championship rivals Birmingham City - but no new signings have been made at this point.

It seems like there could be more departures to follow with Leeds players continuing to be linked with the exit door.

Daniel Farke on more Leeds United player exits

Speaking to Leeds Live after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in their pre-season opener, Farke revealed that he had held talks with his players about their futures but warned that he may not have a clear picture of who will be with him for the 2023/24 campaign for some time.

He said: "Yes, obviously, each and every day we have many, many conversations but it's not up to me to speak in public about this. So it's important that we do this behind closed doors and be sure so we work our socks off right now really, each and every day.

"At the moment, the days don't have enough hours if I'm honest, in order to do all the work. It will last a while to be in a really solid position that we have a big, clearer picture who is with us and who is not and it's also important to be professional and to work really hard on our fitness level also, to bring our ideas to the players of course in order to be prepared when things really count."

Farke addressed the situation concerning his current squad and suggested he was optimistic that he could hold onto the players he wanted.

He said: "Yes, if you're not convinced then you can't do the job, you always have to be optimistic, but also realistic. So my job is always I like to speak honest and pretty transparent about the situation and not to paint a picture just full of sunlight and glory days.

"Our club will always be full of ambitions and want to play on the top level, this will be always be our mid and long-term ambition and also our long-term and mid-term targets. But reality is also that it's a difficult situation and we have a hell of a task ahead of us and we're working unbelievably hard. It's also quite important to be honest and open about the situation."