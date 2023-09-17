Highlights Daniel Farke's first signing, Marley Watkins, had a relatively unimpressive season with Norwich City and was sold to Bristol City the following summer. He now plays for Kilmarnock.

Christoph Zimmermann, a solid defender, played a key role in Farke's promotions with Norwich City. He currently plays for Darmstadt 98, who recently won promotion to the Bundesliga.

Angus Gunn, who initially joined Norwich City on loan, eventually made a permanent return to the club after spending time with Southampton and Stoke City. He is still playing for Norwich City.

Daniel Farke had some pretty successful times with Norwich City, and he recruited a fair few good players.

During Farke's time at Carrow Road, he won the Championship twice in the space of three seasons.

People would throw the 'yo-yo club' argument at them, because they won the league, got comfortably relegated from the Premier League, and then won the second tier crown again. But it was still impressive to win the Championship in his second season with the club, and then to do it again so soon after.

He was able to bring in talent and nurture younger players, who would eventually be sold for big bucks. For example, the likes of Emi Buendia was a Farke signing, and Ben Godfrey started to emerge as a top talent under his tutelage.

But what about those first few signings? How successful were they? Where are they now?

Well, we're going to answer those questions right now, looking at his first five signings.

Marley Watkins

Unsurprisingly, the first move made by the German was a free transfer. They picked up Watkins almost as soon as the summer transfer window opened in 2017, and it was only a matter of days since Farke had joined the club.

The winger only spent a year with the club, and was sold to Bristol City in the following summer window for close to £1 million.

He didn't have a great season with the Canaries. He didn't manage to score one league goal in the 2017/18 season.

The Welshman is currently plying his trade for Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Christoph Zimmermann

The German joined from Borussia Dortmund II, where the club's new manager had come from. There were quite a lot of incomings from Deutschland during his tenure with the club.

Playing in 39 games of their 46 games, Zimmerman was a key and consistent figure in the Norwich team in the 17/18 season.

He was a solid defender and contributed in a big way to both of Farke's promotions during his time in the South East.

Zimmermann actually, just recently, helped his current team, Darmstadt 98, win promotion to the Bundesliga. He's a serial winner, as it turns out, apart from in the Premier League.

Angus Gunn

When the Scotsman joined the club on loan in 2017, you would wonder how many fans expected him to make a permanent return to the club almost four years later.

As all the Canaries' faithful will be aware, Gunn is still playing for Norwich.

After his good loan spell with the club, as a 21-year-old, he was snapped up by Southampton from Manchester City for a little under £10 million.

He spent most of his next few years with the Saints, apart from a season-long loan to Stoke City. He eventually came back to Norfolk in 2021 for £5.2 million.

Mario Vrancic

Vrancic was actually the first purchase that the club made. They paid €750,000 (£660,000) to Zimmermann's current club, Darmstadt, for the services of the midfielder.

He was with the club for the entirety of Farke's reign in the dugout at Carrow Road.

The now 34-year-old plays for FK Sarajevo in his native land of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Harrison Reed

The midfielder was Farke's fifth signing for Norwich. He's the only player of the five to have stayed in and around the Premier League after the club's two relegations.

Reed was only with the Canaries for the 17/18 season, before he returned to his parent club, Southampton. But he played a lot that year, for someone in their early 20s. He started 36 games.

The now 28-year-old is with Fulham and has been enjoying a successful time with the club. He helped them to promotion two seasons ago, and has adapted well to the step up to England's first division.