Joel Piroe signed for Leeds United this summer from Swansea City and has so far been utilised as a second striker by Daniel Farke.

Of course, Farke could revert back to needing a more traditional midfield profile, such as when he played the likes of Mario Vrancic or Marco Stiepermann as the most advanced player in his Norwich City side.

He has had to show some adaptability with the profiles of player at his disposal with Leeds. Piroe has been fairly effective as a forward behind Georginio Rutter, but is less likely to drift deep into deeper areas to create a three-man midfield than players like Vrancic and Stiepermann.

The 24-year-old forward penned a four-year deal in West Yorkshire to end the Whites' pursuit of a goalscorer and cost around £10 million, which was seen as a fantastic price, as he was in the last year of his deal in South Wales

Despite not playing on the last line, as a centre-forward, Piroe has bagged six goals and collected one assist in 13 appearances already for his new club. His record at this level is fantastic, with him scoring or assisting 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds for a mid-table Swansea team.

Why does Piroe not start up front?

Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that by making runs into the box from deep. Although, his out of possession work has been questioned, leaving Farke to explain his decision behind playing Rutter deeper some time ago now.

Speaking in his pre-match press-conference for the Bristol City game earlier in the campaign, Farke aimed to put any doubts to bed regarding his decision to deploy Rutter as the lone centre-forward and Piroe in just behind him, in plenty of detail he said: "I’m a big believer to play players in their best position. This means also if we then talk about Georginio, Bamford, Piroe, Mateo Joseph, [Joe] Gelhardt - only one of them can be on the pitch, if you ask them all where they want to play, they will say ‘striker’.

"If I’m honest, I quite like to have two or three on the pitch because we need goals. We were lacking in the past, goals from deeper positions. We can’t just rely on goals from the striker. The second point is, your best position always differs between clubs. Joel has played many games for Swansea in striker but behind a quick and mobile striker and has also scored goals there.

"Here, we need a striker with different qualities, if we speak about Joel, some of his qualities they tempt me to play him in the one striker position. His finishing is world class, I love his finishing. If he has the ball close to the box, quite often the next touch is from the halfway line. I would love to play him in the striker position, but for us we want to have the ball in every moment, we need a player to lead the line pressing.

"Because we’re so dominant we need a player who stretches the line with runs in behind. With all respect to Joel’s finishing abilities, I wouldn’t label his pressing ability the best in the league. He isn’t lightning quick and speedy Gonzalez and we have to play to his strengths.

"I’m thinking about the team. I’m not here to win the golden boot, I want to be successful for the team. "I have one target: to be successful as a club and we have to score all over the pitch.

"Really my last thought, I always try to stay humble and I don’t overrate my position, it’s not about me, I want to support my players and help my players but I’ve won the league twice, I know what’s necessary in order to win this league and believe me we need goals from everywhere.

"I know my business when it comes down to strikers. When it comes to winning this league, I know my business. I know exactly what my strikers need."

What next for Farke's attacking unit?

If Leeds gain promotion, there is a chance that Farke sticks with a front two that will have had a full season of football together in Rutter and Piroe. However, there is also the possibility that he will want a number-nine with more consistent goal output than Rutter, but more pressing output as well than the Dutchman.

Either way, it leaves one Leeds player in a situation where he is almost certainly not going to be needed in the summer. Brenden Aaronson came to the Whites with a decent reputation from his time in Austria with RB Salzburg last year, and had decent potential at the age of just 22, but what Leeds were served up on the pitch was not worth the reported fee of close to £25 million.

It was a huge overpay in the end, with the USMNT international scoring once and assisting a further three times in 40 appearances at Elland Road. The attacking-midfielder showed a lack of strength and physicality whilst also struggling to create consistently due to poor awareness and frustrating decision-making in the final third. He has since been loaned to Union Berlin, meaning Leeds failed to make any money back from the signing so far.

He has struggled in Germany, as have his new club, and he looks unlikely to be able to break his way back into the starting XI with Leeds anytime soon. Aaronson has positional versatility, as he can also operate out wide, but he doesn't function as a winger or attacking-midfielder in the way that Farke wishes his players to this season.

His lack of creativity is also a massive problem, and a parting of ways is almost certain to happen, irrespective of whether Farke retools his forward line to a degree or not.