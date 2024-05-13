Highlights Leeds United are arguably favourites to secure a place in the play-off final following yesterday's 0-0 draw at Norwich City.

However, Daniel Farke doesn't feel like the momentum is with Leeds.

The Whites have done well at home this season, even though they have lost a couple of games at Elland Road recently.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes his side aren't the favourites to progress through to the play-off final despite their away draw at Norwich City in the first leg of the semis, speaking to Paddy Davitt.

Leeds may have missed out on automatic promotion on the final day, but the fact they finished third has allowed them to play the second leg at Elland Road, something that should give them an advantage.

And in a further boost for them, they have been able to take a 0-0 draw back to West Yorkshire, with yesterday's stalemate at Carrow Road arguably giving Farke's side the upper hand ahead of Thursday night's decider.

The away goals rule isn't in operation either, so Norwich will need to win on Thursday, either in normal time, extra time or penalties, if they want to book a trip to Wembley.

Whoever comes out on top in this upcoming clash will be 90 minutes away from the Premier League - and both may fancy their chances of securing a play-off final win if they get there.

Related Sean Dyche comments on a future Everton and Leeds United transfer agreement Dyche didn't give much away when he discussed a potential return to Goodison Park for Jack Harrison next season.

Leeds have some excellent players at their disposal and Norwich have their manager David Wagner who has won a Championship play-off final before, doing it with Huddersfield Town back in 2017.

However, some Norwich fans are sceptical of Wagner and have been for much of the season.

Leeds, on the other hand, aren't in a terrible place despite their wobble during the latter stages of the campaign.

They have endured a fairly successful 2023/24 season considering that wobble and their slow start to this term, making them one of the favourites to win the play-offs.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United warning ahead of Norwich City clash

Some Leeds fans may now be expecting their team to secure a place in the play-off final, even with what happened in 2019 against Derby County in mind.

Southampton or West Bromwich Albion will be their opponents if they win on Thursday, but Farke isn't at risk of becoming complacent.

Asked whether his side have the upper hand in the tie after yesterday's draw, he said: "No. You only have to look at the Champions League semis.

"Norwich City really good side on the counter and if you open up too many spaces they can hurt you. Still 50:50."

Leeds United would be disappointed to miss out on the play-off final now

Leeds have been nothing short of exceptional at home this term.

The only downside for them is the fact that their two losses have come in their last two home league games of the campaign.

Leeds United's home record (2023/24) (As of May 13th, 2024) [League games only] Games 23 Wins 16 Draws 5 Losses 2

Still, they managed to secure a draw at Carrow Road and that is a better result for Leeds than it is for Norwich, who will have to deal with a loud Elland Road.

On paper, the Whites should probably be coming out on top in this clash, and they will be looking to redeem themselves after recent home defeats.

But Farke is right. Nothing is decided yet and Leeds can't be complacent after their recent losses.