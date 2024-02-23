Daniel Farke is looking to emulate the good work of Marcelo Bielsa from four years ago by securing a promotion back to the Premier League with Leeds United at the first time of asking.

Unlike Bielsa, Farke has inherited a particularly strong group of players, with many remaining with the club following their relegation. Bielsa, meanwhile, was tasked with securing a return to English football's top-flight for the first time in over 16 years.

After coming so close in 2018/19 and crashing out of the play-offs, Bielsa's side won the league in spectacular fashion. Farke himself is no stranger to a Championship title win, having already won two of them with Norwich City.

Farke vs Bielsa

It always looked like it would be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be battling it out for promotion under the two-time Championship winner, and they are currently in the race for automatic promotion alongside the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton.

However, irrespective of what Farke achieves this season, Bielsa will always be revered as the greatest Leeds manager of the modern era. He became Leeds' new head coach in June 2018 to replace Paul Heckingbottom.

Under his stewardship, Leeds played fast-paced, attack-minded football and attracted praise from all over the world. His era brought life back to the City of Leeds, too. However, a poor start to the following season led to his sacking in February 2022'; but, not before he finished third, first, and ninth in his three seasons at the helm.

The enigmatic Argentine improved players individually and collectively, with many players in the squad unlikely to have ever played Premier League football without Bielsa's influence. Farke has also developed individuals this season, but also been handed a better squad and parachute payments to improve the side more than Bielsa was able to in the second tier.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands - February 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Ipswich Town 33 21 69 4 Southampton 33 24 67

Tonight, Leeds face Leicester at Elland Road in a clash of Championship titans, with both sides relegated last season, first against second, and the team with the best home record in the division against the best away side.

It could be pivotal in the race to secure promotion this season automatically, and, potentially, for the title race as well, should Leeds secure victory. It got us thinking, how do Bielsa and Farke compare so far? We take a look, here.

Leeds' record under Bielsa and Farke so far

At the matchday 34 stage, Leeds currently have 69 points from 33 games, whereas Bielsa's Leeds had 59 points, with a win over Bristol City taking Bielsa's side up into second, where they currently reside this season, too.

Championship automatic promotion race at this stage in 2020 Team P GD Pts 1 West Bromwich Albion 33 23 63 2 Leeds United 33 18 59 3 Fulham 33 11 56 4 Brentford 33 27 55

Bielsa's side had less wins with 17, more draws with eight, and had also lost two more games than Farke's current side. However, the biggest difference is perhaps in terms of goals. Leeds currently have 61 this season, 13 more than Bielsa's free-scoring side. Although the number they have conceded is not too dissimilar, with Farke's side four better off with 26 than the 2020 champions.

In terms of clean sheets, Farke's team are the current Championship leaders in that regard with 16; Bielsa's side had 13 at this stage. Therefore, the goal difference is now +35, which is a whole 17 better than Bielsa.

Bielsa (2019/20) v Farke (2023/24) comparison after 33 matches Manager Points Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against GD Clean Sheets Marcelo Bielsa 59 17 8 8 48 30 18 13 Daniel Farke 69 21 6 6 61 26 35 16

Of course, the Championship this season is more competitive than ever, and the sides chasing Leeds down are pushing each other all the way. Bielsa's team pulled away in 2020 after the COVID restrictions temporarily halted the season, whilst Farke's side are currently on their own streak of victories with eight in a row in the league.

The relentless nature of the division makes that difficult to do, but on current trajectory of PPG, Leeds are projected to attain 96 points, which would see the club promoted automatically in every season since the Championship's inception in 2004/05, and win the title in all but five of those years as well.

Yet, it may be a tally that only gets Leeds, Ipswich, or Southampton second place if they achieve it this year. Bielsa's side didn't have it easy, but this is set to be the most fiercely competitive race for automatic promotion in the 19-year history of the competition.

A win tonight would be a huge step towards an immediate return to the Premier League.