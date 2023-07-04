Daniel Farke has been spotted at Elland Road as he prepares to be named as the new Leeds United head coach.

Daniel Farke to be named new Leeds United boss

After a lengthy process, it has become clear in the past few days that the German is the one that the 49ers want to lead a new era at Elland Road.

Reports emerged last night revealing that the ex-Norwich City chief was flying into England as he prepares to finalise the agreement, and footage has been shared on Tuesday evening by ITV reporter Chris Dawkes that has shown Farke outside the club’s stadium.

He was seen coming out of the ground, seemingly after a meeting, indicating that it’s just a matter of time before the announcement comes of his appointment. Farke would also speak to supporters and pose for pictures, as he gets a first glimpse of Elland Road and the fans, not as an away boss.

Why have Leeds chosen Daniel Farke?

It’s easy to see why the Yorkshire outfit have decided to bring in the 46-year-old, because he has proven himself at this level in the past.

Farke took Norwich to the Premier League on two different occasions - both as champions. And, he did so by encouraging an attacking style of play that fits in with what the 49ers want from Leeds moving forward.

Whilst there are doubts about his ability in the top-flight, with Norwich coming straight back down after their title wins, Leeds will see him as the ideal candidate in the short-term, with the main objective next season to win promotion.

Plus, it’s worth noting that he should receive significantly more backing with Leeds than he did at Carrow Road, in the event of the side winning promotion. So, he certainly shouldn’t be dismissed, and Farke’s reputation was good enough to see him land an attractive Bundesliga job with Borussia Mönchengladbach. He left after just one season though, with the side finishing tenth in the table.

What next for Daniel Farke?

With Leeds’ first game of the season coming against Cardiff City at home on August 6, the new boss will be desperate to get to work quickly.

There’s expected to be a high turnover of players at the club in the coming weeks too. The likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are just some of the players who have been linked with a move away, but the reality is that a lot more could follow them out the door.

Of course, Farke will also have his own targets in mind, and the funds brought in from those sales should ensure he has a bit of freedom to bring in the players he wants.

The Leeds players have reported back for pre-season tests, with the training set to start on Wednesday, with Farke set to be in place to lead the group.

Farke’s side have a pre-season against Manchester United scheduled next week, whilst they also face AS Monaco and Hearts, among others, ahead of the Championship starting.