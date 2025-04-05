Daniel Farke has claimed Leeds United earned a "good point" in the 1-1 draw at Luton Town in Saturday afternoon's lunchtime kick-off, which extended their winless run to three matches.

The Whites appeared poised to lift the Championship title a little over a month ago, having propelled clear of the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley after defeating Sunderland and the Blades consecutively.

However, their form has taken a monumental hit ever since the dramatic 3-1 win away to Chris Wilder's side at Bramall Lane. Leeds won just one of their five games throughout March and, after playing out consecutive 2-2 draws against mid-table opposition in QPR and Swansea City, were forced to settle for a draw away at Luton Town this weekend.

Both goals came within the first half-hour of the encounter, with winger Dan James' 11th goal of the campaign canceling out Isaiah Jones' opener.

But Leeds were unable to edge infront against the Hatters, who remain all the way down in 23rd position, and have consequently been dealt yet another potentially seismic blow to their promotion ambitions. Farke's side have slipped from the top of the table to third place and are now two points shy of league leaders Burnley with just six games to spare.

Daniel Farke reveals verdict on Luton Town 1-1 Leeds United

Supporters are getting impatient with what is swiftly beginning to appear as a second fluffed automatic promotion bid in as many seasons, but Farke has defended his side and believes they claimed a "good point" at Kenilworth Road.

That may come as a surprise considering just how important it was for Leeds to return to winning ways away to a side desperately fighting against relegation to League One, and that the eerie prospect of yet another finish inside the play-offs is now growing, though the German boss will seemingly head back to West Yorkshire satisfied.

Farke told Sky Sports, via LeedsLive: "It was a good point on the road. Definitely.

Daniel Farke's record at Leeds United, as of April 5 Matches W D L Win percentage % PPG 98 55 24 99 56.1% 1.9

"We played against a side where many of their players have played in the Premier League last season. They are a very physical side and we know that they are on the up right now fighting with the knife between the teeth for each and every point.

"Especially when they took the lead, it's a tough place to stay cool and calm to equalise. Yes, of course, it's also a scruffy game and you have to be there for second balls and to defend all the long balls, set pieces and long throw ins. We did really well. Apart from one half chance, we didn't allow one chance for them.

"You have to be patient to create your chances and sadly we missed the 100 per cent chance with Manor Solomon. In such a game where you want to win it, you have to use such a situation.

"Patrick [Bamford] and Isaac [Schmidt] late on went pretty close but, overall, you have to say that both teams were fighting for each and every ball. It's a good point on the road and it helps us for the upcoming games."

Leeds United's upcoming matches

We now find ourselves at the business end of the season, and Leeds must strive to arrest this slump as soon as possible if they intend on booking their promotion ticket automatically.

Worryingly, they will face arguably stiffer opposition than in their last three on Tuesday evening against a revived Middlesbrough side now up to fifth in the table. Leeds, it must be said, simply cannot afford to lose out at the Riverside Stadium.