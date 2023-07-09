Leeds United have finally found their new permanent manager, appointing Daniel Farke on a long-term contract.

The club is preparing for Championship football for the first time since the 2019/20 season, and they have decided the man to lead them is Farke, who has a good history in this league.

Farke has won the Championship title twice, both at Norwich City, and the Leeds supporters will hope history repeats itself.

The German is walking into a busy football club, as the Yorkshire outfit will be in the process of making key decisions regarding incomings and outgoings.

Farke is likely going to want to make swift changes to this Leeds squad, and one area his attention will surely shift to is the goalkeeping department.

Are Leeds United looking for a new goalkeeper?

Leeds have struggled in this area of the pitch for a while now, with Illan Meslier being the club’s regular number one.

However, the Frenchman hasn’t always been the safest pair of hands between the sticks, and his form towards the end of last season saw him lose his starting spot.

Teams such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Leeds man, but as of yet nothing has been concrete.

However, while Meslier still remains a Leeds player the club are continuing to be linked with goalkeepers.

The Yorkshire outfit have been linked with a possible move for Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow as well as being mentioned with an interest in James Trafford.

Darlow is likely going to cost a decent transfer fee, given he is a Premier League goalkeeper and is contracted to Newcastle until 2025. While Trafford is reportedly going to cost Burnley around £14 million to get a deal over the line.

So, it seems the club is considering signing a new goalkeeper this summer, and maybe they should use Farke’s connections and sign Angus Gunn from Norwich.

Why Leeds United should sign Angus Gunn from Norwich City

Gunn is a player that has been around the block. Since coming through the ranks at Manchester City, he has played for Norwich, Southampton, Stoke City, and Norwich again, all in different competitions.

The 27-year-old has in recent times struggled to be a regular starter, but last season he found himself Norwich’s number one, starting 30 of the 46 league games.

He may not have featured on a regular basis at the various clubs he has been at, but Gunn has plenty of experience behind him. The goalkeeper has made 91 appearances in the Championship as well as 31 in the Premier League.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old has now broken onto the international stage, making three appearances for Scotland since switching allegiance.

He's a very good goalkeeper at this level, plus Gunn is known to Farke, so he knows how the German likes to play and how he wants his goalkeepers to operate.

It could even be argued that Gunn has got his career up and running in the last season or two, and for a Championship goalkeeper, there may not be many better options out there for Leeds.

The 27-year-old is still under contract at Carrow Road, so it will cost Leeds to sign the player, but considering the alternative options, Gunn may be somewhat cheaper.

This is because Transfermarkt are currently estimating Gunn to be worth around €2.50 million, which is £2.1 million. Gunn is a relatively cheaper option because he’s struggled to play regular football until lately, as previously mentioned and has just imposed himself at Norwich and Scotland.

That, however, shouldn’t stop Leeds from making a move for the goalkeeper, as he could be a perfect squad player at the very least.