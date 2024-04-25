Highlights Patrick Bamford doubtful for Leeds vs. QPR, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon likely available for crucial match.

Leeds in second place, 1 point above Ipswich in battle for automatic promotion, setting up high-stakes finale.

Despite injuries, Leeds have depth with skilled players on the bench ready to step up if needed in final push.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Patrick Bamford is a doubt for Friday night’s game at Queens Park Rangers, although Sam Byram and Joe Rodon should be available.

Leeds United prepare for crucial QPR clash

The battle for automatic promotion is remarkable in the Championship right now, with the Whites currently sitting in second place, one point above Ipswich Town who have a game in hand.

Championship Table (As it stands April 25th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 44 47 94 2 Leeds United 44 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 44 24 84

With the Tractor Boys playing 24 hours after Leeds’ trip to Loftus Road, the QPR game offers a great opportunity for Farke’s side to really pile the pressure on Ipswich heading into the final week of the season.

However, the R’s will present a stern challenge, as they are much-improved since Marti Cifuentes arrives, and whilst relegation looks unlikely, they will want the win that would mathematically guarantee the club another year in the Championship.

So, it’s a massive game for both, but Leeds will start as favourites, and they will also head down south in high spirits after a dramatic 4-3 win at Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Leeds United injury latest

But, that win at the Riverside Stadium does appear to have come at a cost.

It was revealed earlier this week that Dan James was going to miss the QPR fixture due to an abdominal injury he picked up against Boro, and Bamford, who scored against his former club last time out, is a doubt, as Farke gave an update on the pair to the club’s media.

“Sam (Byram) and Joe (Rodon) should both be available after knocks in the last game. Patrick is a doubt, he got a big bruise to his knee. Dan and the physios are working 24 hours on rehab, but it’s realistic that he will probably miss the last game.”

Leeds United still have good options

Obviously, given the importance of this game, Farke would’ve wanted a fully-fit squad, and you can be sure that he will give Bamford every chance to play.

Yet, it’s not like he hasn’t got talent on the bench ready to step in, so if the striker does miss out, then Joel Piroe is likely to be the beneficiary. Or, he could give Mateo Joseph a rare start, and whilst that may be seen as a risk in the eyes of some, the Spain U21 international is a player with huge potential.

James’ absence is a blow, particularly as he will seemingly miss the final game against Southampton, but he was unlikely to be in the XI anyway due to the form of Wilfried Gnonto and the outstanding Crysencio Summerville.

Again, Leeds do have good depth out wide, with Jaidon Anthony sure to get more of a run-out over the next two games as a result of James’ injury, and he is someone who has been there and done it with Bournemouth at this level in the past.

So, injuries are not an excuse, and Leeds know that if they pick up six points from their final two games against QPR and Southampton, then rivals Ipswich will need to beat Hull, Coventry and Huddersfield to pip them to automatic promotion.