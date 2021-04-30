Daniel Farke sends strong Norwich City transfer message to likes of Everton, Arsenal & Manchester United

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke insists that it will take a ‘crazy amount of money’ to prise any of the Canaries key men away from the club this summer.

The Norfolk outfit have been brilliant this season, and they secured an immediate return to the Premier League earlier this month.

Whilst there is an excitement about which new recruits will come to Carrow Road for top-flight football, there is a real worry that several key players could depart, despite promotion.

Emi Buendia has been regularly linked with Arsenal, whilst Everton and Manchester United are thought to be closely monitoring Max Aarons.

However, speaking to reporter Connor Southwell, Farke made it clear that Norwich will be demanding substantial sums before they consider cashing in on any key men.

“If any club wants to buy one of our key players, they have to invest a crazy amount of money.”

Of course, promotion means that Norwich are now back in the richest league in the world, so they won’t be in a financial position where they have to sell.

The verdict

This is exactly the sort of message that Norwich fans would’ve wanted to hear, and it’s what you would expect from Farke.

Winning promotion means they don’t have to sell, so that gives the Canaries the power in negotiations. So, quite simply, it’s down to the buying clubs to make an offer that Norwich can’t refuse.

If that happens, the club will look to reinvest and fans will back their judgement considering how the past few years have gone.

