Leeds United boss Daniel Farke insists he was only focused on the Leeds United players that want to be at the club after it emerged Wilfried Gnonto had handed in a transfer request before last night’s draw with West Brom.

Wilfried Gnonto pushes to leave Leeds amid Everton interest

The Italian international refused to play against Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup ten days ago, and he subsequently sat out the defeat to Birmingham last weekend as well.

With the 19-year-old making it clear he wants to leave for Everton, who have had four offers turned down for the attacker, Gnonto was told to train away from the first-team group.

Therefore, he wasn’t involved again as Albion made the trip to Elland Road, but he further angered the fans as it was stated that a formal transfer request was submitted just hours before the game.

Obviously, that’s not the ideal build up for Farke, but he told Leeds Live that he was only concentrating on the game, and that he will deal with all the other issues at the club from today.

“I didn’t have any information today because I told everyone to leave me alone until after the press conference. I have to speak with our key people and I don’t comment right now on any rumours of speculation or possible news.

“I wanted to be there for our lads today who were here and available, to help our supporters and to dig in and grind out a result, which is what we did today and all the other topics are for tomorrow (Saturday) morning.”

Will Wilfried Gnonto leave Leeds?

The player has outlined his position, and he is desperate to join Everton before the transfer deadline, which is on September 1.

On one hand, you can understand why. Gnonto was a bright spark for Leeds in the Premier League last season, and he will want to be playing for Italy at Euro 2024, so he knows that playing in a top division is crucial to making the squad.

But, there are ways to behave, and he has been very poorly advised here. Leeds are the club that gave him his chance in England, and you should never refuse to play for a club that are paying your wages. He should have behaved professionally, played when called upon, and accepted Leeds will only sell at the right price.

It seems Everton are set to make another offer for the forward, and the Whites will hope it’s a significant increase on the last bid, which was thought to be around £25m including add-ons.

Ultimately, this is going to come down to finances, but Leeds are right to demand a lot for Gnonto, because he is a hugely talented player, who still has four years left on his deal.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Farke has had so much to deal with already this summer, and you have to commend him for how he has approached what has been a very difficult period.

He is rightly placing a huge emphasis on the group he has, and he has repeatedly explained that no one individual is ever bigger than the club, which is exactly how it should be.

The results haven’t come yet, but the positive signs are there, and Farke will hope for a productive week off the pitch ahead of a tough game against Ipswich, which will result in a stronger squad making the trip to Portman Road.