Daniel Farke has warned his Leeds United that they will have to be at "the top of their game" to beat Sheffield United on Monday evening as the Championship top two go head-to-head at Bramall Lane.

The Whites go into the game off the back of an incredible last-gasp victory over Sunderland in their most recent game, as Pascal Strujik headed home in the 95th minute to seal an incredibly important three points that saw them climb above the Blades once again to the top of the table.

However, they know the task that they have at hand in South Yorkshire, and they are looking to be the first team to do the double over Chris Wilder's side this season.

Leeds ran out 2-0 winners at Elland Road in October, inflicting Sheffield United's first defeat of the campaign in the process. But since then, the two have matched each other nearly perfectly and they have started to create a gap over Burnley and the Black Cats.

Daniel Farke urges his team to take confidence into Sheffield United clash

The Whites are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run in the Championship, which started after they beat Derby County at home in December, and once their match against the Blades is over, they will have played the other three teams competing for the automatic promotion places twice.

Therefore, Monday's match could be crucial in stopping Leeds' momentum for those fighting directly against them.

Sheffield United have lost just twice at Bramall Lane all season, and Farke has recoginsed the danger that they pose.

Sheffield United's home record v Leeds United's away record (footystats.org)* Stat Sheffield Utd home Leeds Utd away Matches 16 16 Wins 12 7 Draws 2 7 Losses 2 2 Goal difference +14 +12 Points 38 28 *Stats correct as of 21/02/2025

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, the 48-year-old said: "They are more or less on the same points as us. They are able to win many tight games, which is a sign of quality to find a way to win. Chris has forged a great unity and a team that shows great consistency.

"To play them away at Bramall Lane is one of the toughest places to go. I'm looking forward to being in competition with them. This is one of the toughest tests we will face this season. We know we have to be at the top of our game to give ourselves a chance."

"We go there confident because we know we are in good shape," Farke concluded.

Leeds United will take a huge step towards promotion with a win

While Leeds will still have 12 games to play after Monday, they know that a victory would put them in firm control of the promotion battle, but they cannot afford any complacency.

Farke has instilled a superb never-say-die mentality into his team, something that has been on display on multiple occasions already this season and they have to carry this with them as they make the journey to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have an untold amount of quality in their team and they have been able to run out as the winner in games where they have not played at their very best. This is a trait of a very good side and Leeds must ensure that they are not on the receiving end of this.

Although Monday is not a title decider, it will hand the victor a huge amount of confidence heading into the final months of the season.