Daniel Farke sends Norwich City transfer message after another injury blow

Daniel Farke insists that Norwich City will not be forced to buy a new striker, despite Jordan Hugill joining Teemu Pukki on the sidelines.

The target man was forced off with a hamstring injury in the FA Cup defeat to Barnsley yesterday, and that has presented the Canaries boss with a problem ahead of the game against Middlesbrough next weekend.

Whilst it’s still too soon to determine the extent of Hugill’s setback, Pukki isn’t expected to be out for long, and Adam Idah is also returning from injury, which is why Farke told the Pink ‘Un that the Yellows won’t make any rash decisions.

“It is a difficult market. To get a striker who is available in January and can help us is not easy to find. Then with Adam and Teemu also back available I don’t think we do any business.

“Teemu has progressed well in the last days and there is definite hope he can re-join team training in the early days of this week. I would label it ‘cautiously optimistic’ he can start. I expect Adam back pretty soon.”

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Farke, as they don’t really need another striker when you have three capable options in the squad.

Obviously, it’s hugely frustrating that they’re all out injured, but Pukki is close to a return and the other two aren’t going to be out for a long time.

So, it’s about getting by in the next few weeks, with the Canaries having enough quality to pick up results.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.