Daniel Farke sends message to Norwich City individual in wake of Swansea setback

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says he will not be blaming Tim Krul for his error in the Canaries’ 2-0 defeat to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Friday night.

With just three minutes remaining in the first-half, Krul spilled what looked to be a routine catch from Connor Roberts’ corner, which broke for Andre Ayew to fire the hosts ahead.

Connor Hourihane’s long-range effort shortly after half time then sealed all three points for Swansea, meaning Norwich are now winless in four, but it seems Farke will not be pointing any fingers at his number one ‘keeper for his part in that defeat.

Speaking about Krul’s error after the game, Farke was quoted by The Pink Un as saying: “Tim knows himself it was a mistake. He doesn’t need me to blame him. But he is a fantastic keeper. The best in the division. But even the best players on this level can make a mistake.”

Indeed, Farke felt that Krul was not the only key man in his side who fluffed his lines on Friday, pointing out mistakes made by others in the build-up to Hourihane’s goal, as he added: “Ben Gibson has been very good for us but he gave the ball away initially for the second goal and then Kenny McLean, probably our best player over the last month or so, outstanding, made an unnecessary loss of the ball and then their key players were able to make the most of this situation.”

Despite that defeat, Norwich remain top of the Championship table, two clear of second-placed Swansea, although Brentford could reduce the Canaries’ lead to just a single point if they win at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

I think this is absolutely the right approach for Farke to take here.

Krul has been really good for Norwich throughout his time with the club, so it would certainly be harsh to dig him out over one moment.

Indeed, you feel doing that would only knock the Dutchman’s morale and confidence even more, something that Norwich cannot afford to happen with any of their players given the run they are currently on.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Farke responds to this in terms of his team selection, with a number of players – not least Emi Buendia – set to be back in contention for selection in the coming weeks.