Daniel Farke sends honest Norwich City transfer message ahead of window

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has admitted that the club’s lack of spending power compared to others in the Premier League means they will have to take a riskier approach.

The Canaries secured a return to the top-flight after a remarkable campaign that saw them win the league, and attention now will turn to recruitment.

New faces are expected, and Farke opened up to the Pink Un about how the club will go about bringing players in.

“We are the only self-funding club on this level, and we can’t spend millions of pounds. It means we have to be a bit smarter, a bit quicker, a bit more creative and perhaps, also, a bit riskier than other clubs.

“We have to take some risks as a club and not each and every decision can be perfect, but we have to make sure that we prepare our decisions in a really good way and, for that, many compliments to our recruitment.”

Norwich may also have a battle to keep hold of key men, with Max Aarons and Emi Buendia attracting attention from others.

The verdict

Most Norwich City fans understand the way the club operate and they trust them to get things right, which is warranted when you consider the track record they have.

Of course, in an ideal world they would be able to back Farke significantly, but he knows that there will be a budget to work with and it’s about finding realistic targets.

It’s sure to be a busy summer at Carrow Road and it will be interesting to see how the XI looks when they kick-off in the Premier League in August.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.