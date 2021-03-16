Daniel Farke sends confident Norwich City message ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke insists he has no concerns about his side losing focus as they close in on promotion back to the Premier League.

The Canaries have been outstanding on their return to the Championship, and they will be chasing a ninth successive victory when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tomorrow.

Such form has opened up a ten-point lead at the top of the table for the Yellows, and it seems inevitable that they will go up. However, speaking to reporter David Freezer, Farke made it clear that the players won’t get ahead of themselves during the run-in.

“I’m not concerned about complacency, these lads know how difficult this league is and we have shown we can lead from the front.”

The German has experience at winning the Championship in the past, with his side memorably securing the title in 2019, with several key men from that squad still playing an important role now.

Norwich follow up the trip to Forest with a weekend fixture against Blackburn before the March international break.

The verdict

This is a relaxed message from Farke, and it shows the confidence that he has in his players, which is totally justified.

As he points out, the majority of the team have experienced winning promotion before, so they should be able to cope with the pressure that comes during the final part of the campaign.

Now, it’s about continuing their excellent form to maintain the healthy gap, starting with a tough game at Forest tomorrow night.

