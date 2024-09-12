Leeds United boss Daniel Fake is ‘99.9%’ sure that no players will be sold after it was claimed that Galatasaray want to sign Max Wober.

The Whites were beaten in the Championship play-off final by Southampton in May, which meant they were vulnerable to losing their key players.

And, that proved to be the case, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter among the departures prior to the English window closing.

Since then, the transfer news has quietened down, but reports emerged in the week stating that Galatasaray could look to sign Wober before the Turkish deadline shuts on Friday.

Yet, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke explained that he was very happy with the squad right now, and he was very confident that no more exits would be sanctioned.

“I haven’t really thought about this to be honest, never say never but we’re not tempted. Our group is not too big right now, 99.9% we will not lose any players.”

Max Wober is needed at Leeds United

Wober is yet to play in the Championship for Leeds this season, with his only game time coming in the League Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

Therefore, if a suitable offer arrived, there could be an argument to say that it would make sense to sanction his exit.

However, football is unpredictable, and whilst Wober isn’t in the best XI right now, an injury to Pascal Struijk means he would likely come in as the left centre-back. Furthermore, he also offers valuable cover at left-back to Junior Firpo.

Of course, Farke knows this, and he is right to say that the Leeds squad is ‘not too big’ right now, so losing a player when he is unlikely to be replaced would be a massive blow.

The fixtures will come thick and fast over the next few months, and the whole squad will need to be utilised. In Wober, Leeds have someone who has an excellent pedigree, so he should be able to make an impact on the side when opportunities arise.

So, even if Wober wanted to go, the reality is that Leeds would be weakening themselves defensively if they did let him go, particularly as they can only target free agents until January.

It has been a turbulent few months at Leeds, and Farke was probably relieved when the window had passed, as it stopped the constant speculation surrounding members of the squad.

Then, the Wober talk came about, which is another unwanted distraction, but he is clearly very confident that the Austrian international will still be at the club beyond the Turkish deadline.

For Farke, he will be glad that attention will quickly switch to football, and he will be concentrating on coaching the players, which is what he does best.

It has been a good start to the season for Leeds, and they should only get stronger as the new players continue to integrate with their teammates and get an understanding of what the manager wants.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday when they welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley to Elland Road.